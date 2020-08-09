Advanced search

David delivers with ‘fivefer’ as Feniton see off Topsham St James

PUBLISHED: 13:31 09 August 2020

In Tier Five, East Three, Feniton’s bowlers delivered the goods - and in some style too - as the Acland Park men defeated Topsham St James in a low scoring Acland Park contest, winning the game by a margin of just seven runs.

After winning the toss and sending his openers in to bat, Feniton skipper Jon Pyle saw his side slip to 57-5 before the previous weekends centurion Jack Tucker joined his skipper and the pair added what would prove to be a match winning 35 runs for the sixth wicket.

Feniton were eventually bowled out for just 101 in 25.3 overs. Tucker top scored with 26, Pyle chipped in with 19 and the only other Feniton batsman into double figures was Marc Russell with 14 - and they were gifted 22 extras.

Mark Phillips (3-16) and Neil Shillabeer (3-22) did the bulk of the damage with the ball.

However, the Tops were soon in trouble themselves and they had half their side back in the pavilion with just 61 on the board and it was soon 66-7 before the visitors were eventually bowled out for 94 in 22.4 overs.

The undoubted star of the show for Feniton was Adam David who returned the match winning figures of 5-29 from eight overs while Sam Vincent’s return was 3-21, also from eight overs.

