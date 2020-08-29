Advanced search

Devon League latest - local action on final Saturday of August

PUBLISHED: 07:05 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 29 August 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Today (Saturday) is the final matchday in the six-week long Tolchards Devon League four-team competition.

After today’s games the competition becomes a knockout cup.

Seaton complete their Tier One Premier East campaign with a home match against a Sidmouth side that have won the group and qualified for the knockout stages with a game to spare.

In Tier Two East One, Whimple entertain Thorverton while, in Tier Three East East One, Kilmington will book the top spot once they register a third bonus point in their game at Upottery. The Glebe Park men can still take top spot, but they need to comprehensively defeat Kilmington and stop the visitors getting at least three bonus points. The other game in the group sees Ottery St Mary in action at Sidmouth II.

In Tier Four East East Two, Chardstock are in home action against Sampford Peverell & Tiverton.

In Tier Five, East Three, Feniton go to Alphington n& Countess Wear.

In Tier Five, East East Three there are two local derby matches with Axminster hosting Honiton and Ottery St Mary II entertaining an Uplyme & Lyme Regis side who know a win at Ottery and they will win the group.

In Tier Six East Five, Whimple II travel to Kenn. In Tier Six East Four Upottery II and Seaton II are both away visiting Sampford Peverell and Tiverton II and Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 1st XI respectively.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Timetable changes for East Devon train passengers

Axminster Railway Station. Picture Chris Carson

Tributes paid to caring Lyme lady

The late Maralyn Rattenbury.

Man jailed for Honiton pub attack

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Honiton MP marks VJ Day at Upottery

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish plants a tree to mark VE Day. Picture submitted

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Timetable changes for East Devon train passengers

Axminster Railway Station. Picture Chris Carson

Tributes paid to caring Lyme lady

The late Maralyn Rattenbury.

Man jailed for Honiton pub attack

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Honiton MP marks VJ Day at Upottery

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish plants a tree to mark VE Day. Picture submitted

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Devon League latest - local action on final Saturday of August

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth’s Zac Bess to skipper Devon in Sunday’s game at the Fortfield

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

‘Lost’ portrait of Lyme lifeboat ‘hero’ presented to crew

Mark Shephard holding the portrait of John Hodder with lifeboat operations manager Nick Marks in the background. Picture Richard Horobin.

Doctors reassure patients over GP surgery visits

Consultation with a doctor

EDDC joins ‘urgent’ funding call for leisure centres