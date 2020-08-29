Devon League latest - local action on final Saturday of August

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Today (Saturday) is the final matchday in the six-week long Tolchards Devon League four-team competition.

After today’s games the competition becomes a knockout cup.

Seaton complete their Tier One Premier East campaign with a home match against a Sidmouth side that have won the group and qualified for the knockout stages with a game to spare.

In Tier Two East One, Whimple entertain Thorverton while, in Tier Three East East One, Kilmington will book the top spot once they register a third bonus point in their game at Upottery. The Glebe Park men can still take top spot, but they need to comprehensively defeat Kilmington and stop the visitors getting at least three bonus points. The other game in the group sees Ottery St Mary in action at Sidmouth II.

In Tier Four East East Two, Chardstock are in home action against Sampford Peverell & Tiverton.

In Tier Five, East Three, Feniton go to Alphington n& Countess Wear.

In Tier Five, East East Three there are two local derby matches with Axminster hosting Honiton and Ottery St Mary II entertaining an Uplyme & Lyme Regis side who know a win at Ottery and they will win the group.

In Tier Six East Five, Whimple II travel to Kenn. In Tier Six East Four Upottery II and Seaton II are both away visiting Sampford Peverell and Tiverton II and Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 1st XI respectively.