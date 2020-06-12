Devon League matchday seven success for Kilmington, Seaton, Whimple, Upottery and Honiton

This coming Saturday (June 13) would have been matchday seven of the 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

However, with the on-going Coronavirus pandemic meaning no cricket of any sort, we are left with looking back on recent seasons for our ‘cricket fix’.

This week we put the spotlight on matchday seven of last season with the nine local teams all in action on Saturday, June 15.

Kilmington and Seaton were both in B Division action and both won with Kilmington defeating Brixham by a margin of 202 runs. Batting first, Kilmington powered their way to a close of 393-5 thanks to a stunning innings from Billy Reed that saw him finally out for 189, an innings that included 13 fours and no fewer than 15 sixes! Josh Short chipped in with 65 and Brett Garner scored 56. Ben Fuzzard then dominated the post tea innings as he claimed figures of 5-38 as Brixham were bowled out for 191.

Seaton were eight wicket winners of their meeting with Ipplepen who batted first and were bowled out for 147. It was fourth change Daley Holmes who took the bowling honours with 4-8 from seven overs and there was a fine opening spell of 2-25 from nine by skipper Ben Morgan. Matt Hewer then opened and was there at stumps, unbeaten on 52 while fellow opener Ryan Daye hit 74 - the pair putting on 129 for the first wicket.

Whimple were impressive five wicket winners of their C Division East game at Ottery. The Otters batted first and were bowled out for 200 in one ball shy of 45 overs. Alex Clements (62) top scored for the Otters while Matt Brown (3-22) and Kalann Nessling (3-38) were the principle wicket takers for a Whimple side who were led to victory by Cameron Kidd who, batting at number four, plundered a 50 ball 90 with seven fours and seven sixes.

In D Division East, Honiton were 134-run winners when they visited Chardstock. Honiton batted first and with contributions from Dave Haysom (54), Adam Holmes (43) and James Pickard (32), closed on 221-7. Chardstock were then bowled out for just 87 in 29 overs with Willy Graham claiming 6-29. Alex Watson, with 16, top scored for Chardstock. Also in D East, Feniton were beaten by Sandford 2nds by five wickets. Batting first, Feniton were bowled out for 108 in just 37 overs with the only double figure scores coming from Graham Tucker (39) and Mark Kingdom (30) and there were no fewer than five ducks on the Fenny card. Third change Sam Vincent (2-17) took the home bowling honours as Sandford II sailed home on 110-5.

Also in D East, Upottery racked up a 50-run win over Sampford Peverell & Tiverton. Rob Tasker hit a dozen boundaries in an unbeaten 81 and there were supporting knocks from James Mitcham (45) and Jack Larcombe (38) in a home total of 253-6. The Mid Devon side were restricted to 203-8 in their reply. All six of the Upottery bowlers claimed at least one wicket with Ben Kidson (2-45) and Paul Wakefield (2-44) serving up the best returns.

In E Division East, Uplyme & Lyme Regis were 35-run winners of their home meeting with Bideford, Littleham and Westward Ho! Rob Thom (44) and Mark Batey (20) top scored in the home side’s offering of 163-8 and then third change Jacob Maltby produced figures of 3-22 as the North Devon visitors were bowled out for 128.

In their F Division East game, Axminster went down by five wickets in a low scoring contest with Cullompton. Axminster laboured to a 40 over close of 72-8 with just three batsmen into double figures; Andrew Guppy (24), Marc Burroughs (16no) and Bradley Conway (11). Matt Chenery then claimed 4-27 as Cullompton edged home on 76-5.