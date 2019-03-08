ECB chief executive to speak at Sandy Park cricket conference on Thursday night

A full-house is anticipated at Sandy Park on Thursday night (March 28) for the Game Wide Conference organised by the Devon Cricket Board. Tom Harrison, the chief executive of the ECB, and the ECB’s women’s cricket director and former national captain Claire Connor are the headline speakers at the conference.

All clubs and cricket-related bodies in Devon – umpires, coaches, age-group teams, leagues and county sides – have been invited to attend the conference.

At least 200 club representatives are expected at the conference. Anyone interested in attending can register on-line through the Devon Cricket website.

Harrison will be talking about the ECB’s latest vision for the game, Inspiring Generations, which aims to make cricket more accessible to players and supporters.

ECB are trying to take cricket into more primary schools to inspire a life-long interest in the game.

Broadcaster Mark Tyler is the host for the evening and will be running a question-and-answer session with Harrison after he has given his presentation.

To ensure the maximum number of questions can be posed, and to avoid duplicating answers, conference organisers have asked for questions to be submitted in advance using a dedicated email address.

Matt Theedom, the cricket development manager for Devon, will introduce the next element of the conference, which will focus on club modeling and digital footprinting.

Before the conference breaks up into syndicate groups to look at other areas of interest, delegates will here breaking news from the Devon Cricket Board.

Theedom wants to save exact details for the conference, but has dropped some hints.

“There is going to be an exciting announcement about a new partnership with Somerset and Andy Hurry (Somerset’s director of cricket) will be joining us to talk about it,” said Theedom.

“There will be important news for clubs about grant aid and a new programme for all our young players – male and female – to ensure the best young coaches have contact time with the best young players.”