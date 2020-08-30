Advanced search

Elsworth hits ton then takes a ‘fivefer’ as Uplyme and Lyme Regis win at Ottery

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 30 August 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

peplow

Uplyme & Lyme Regis sealed the Tier Five East East Three top spot with a 62-run win at Ottery St Mary in a game that saw Joe Elsworth hit a century and claim a ‘fivefer’.

After being invited to bat first, Uplyme & Lyme Regis lost Charlie Moss (9) and Mark Batey (11) to leave them on 47-2 after 15 overs.

However, that’s as ‘bad’ as it got for the visiting side as Elsworth (108) and Tyler Wellman (45) added 153 for the unbroken third wicket as their side closed on 200-2 from their 40 overs.

Tyler Wellman and Joe Elsworth were handed the new ball duties and both responded with a brace of wickets to leave the home side on 20-4.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with the Otters ultimately bowled out for 138 in 32 overs.

Elsworth proved to be the tormentor in chief with figures of 5-22, Wellman’s return was 2-24.

Uplyme & Lyme Regis will now travel to face Feniton in this Saturday’s (September 5) Tier Five semi-final.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Timetable changes for East Devon train passengers

Axminster Railway Station. Picture Chris Carson

Tributes paid to caring Lyme lady

The late Maralyn Rattenbury.

Man jailed for Honiton pub attack

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Seaton trio’s 100k walking challenge

Shelly northwood, Martin Croad and Erin white. Picture: Lindsay Russel!.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Timetable changes for East Devon train passengers

Axminster Railway Station. Picture Chris Carson

Tributes paid to caring Lyme lady

The late Maralyn Rattenbury.

Man jailed for Honiton pub attack

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Seaton trio’s 100k walking challenge

Shelly northwood, Martin Croad and Erin white. Picture: Lindsay Russel!.

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton bring curtain down on a shortened league season of ‘real encouragement’

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Salter stars with the ball in Upottery II success

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Elsworth hits ton then takes a ‘fivefer’ as Uplyme and Lyme Regis win at Ottery

Picture: Thinkstock

Skipper Rob Hutchings hits superb century in Chardstock defeat

Picture: Thinkstock

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson