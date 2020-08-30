Elsworth hits ton then takes a ‘fivefer’ as Uplyme and Lyme Regis win at Ottery

Picture: Thinkstock peplow

Uplyme & Lyme Regis sealed the Tier Five East East Three top spot with a 62-run win at Ottery St Mary in a game that saw Joe Elsworth hit a century and claim a ‘fivefer’.

After being invited to bat first, Uplyme & Lyme Regis lost Charlie Moss (9) and Mark Batey (11) to leave them on 47-2 after 15 overs.

However, that’s as ‘bad’ as it got for the visiting side as Elsworth (108) and Tyler Wellman (45) added 153 for the unbroken third wicket as their side closed on 200-2 from their 40 overs.

Tyler Wellman and Joe Elsworth were handed the new ball duties and both responded with a brace of wickets to leave the home side on 20-4.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with the Otters ultimately bowled out for 138 in 32 overs.

Elsworth proved to be the tormentor in chief with figures of 5-22, Wellman’s return was 2-24.

Uplyme & Lyme Regis will now travel to face Feniton in this Saturday’s (September 5) Tier Five semi-final.