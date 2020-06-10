Advanced search

Featherstone Hargrave Carroll - Can you help a cricket writer with any information?

PUBLISHED: 12:30 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 10 June 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Can Herald readers help cricket correspondent Conrad Sutcliffe put the finishing touches to a biography of a former Sidmouth and Devon captain?

Featherstone Hargrave Carroll – Jack to family and friends – played more than 120 times for Devon between 1906-1934.

Not only was he the county cricket club’s skipper he also captained the Devon Golf Team for two years immediately before World War Two.

Thanks to a previous appeal to Sidmouth Herald readers, Sutcliffe has unearthed lots of sporting detail about Jack Carroll, such as which cricket and golf clubs he played for and where he lived in and around Sidmouth and East Devon.

Richard Eley at Sidmouth Golf Club, where Jack Carroll was secretary in the 1920s, has been a mine of useful facts.

Church goers at St Michael’s, Pinhoe have been particularly helpful finding out information about Jack Carroll’s vicar father and brother, who had connections with the parish more than a hundred years ago.

What Sutcliffe wants to know is a bit more about Jack Carroll did when he was not on a cricket pitch or golf course.

“He gave is occupation as ‘gentleman’ and would appear to have had independent means, possibly due to a sizeable legacy he inherited from an Irish aunt when he turned 21,” said Sutcliffe.

“The only work I have been able to find Jack Carroll involved with was war work with the Indian Army. He was a junior officer in the reserve and from 1914 onwards served in the Bombay Brigade, latterly as a captain.

“I know that when Jack Carroll died in 1950 he was survived by his second wife and also a daughter, who lived in Cullompton.

“His second wife was called Audrey Ethel Evelyn Mary Carroll, who was 99 when she died in Honiton in 1994. Does anyone remember her?

“The daughter’s name was Joan Featherstone Weeks and when she died in 1995 her address was given as Culm Lea, Cullompton. If there are any children or grandchildren out there with family memories of Jack Carroll I would like to hear from them.”

Sutcliffe can be contacted by emailing him at conradcopy@btinternet.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Nearly £40,000 of drugs cash found after van stopped near Honiton

James Whiteman was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court after £40k of drug mony was found on a van he was driving in Honiton. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Archant

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Honiton history: What has the slave trade to do with us?

Tony Simpson with his Anti Slavery books. Ref mhh 13-17TI 9770. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Further tributes paid to ‘Mr Axminster’, Alderman Douglas Hull, ahead of his funeral

Former Axminster mayor and councillor Douglas Hull. Ref exb 09-16SH 6444. Picture: Simon Horn

Most Read

Nearly £40,000 of drugs cash found after van stopped near Honiton

James Whiteman was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court after £40k of drug mony was found on a van he was driving in Honiton. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Archant

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Honiton history: What has the slave trade to do with us?

Tony Simpson with his Anti Slavery books. Ref mhh 13-17TI 9770. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Further tributes paid to ‘Mr Axminster’, Alderman Douglas Hull, ahead of his funeral

Former Axminster mayor and councillor Douglas Hull. Ref exb 09-16SH 6444. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Featherstone Hargrave Carroll - Can you help a cricket writer with any information?

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Town say thank you to last season’s kit sponsors

Football on pitch

Feniton ladies have a new manager with Mike Ebdon taking on the role

Cricket latest - Are we likely to see local action any time soon?

Sidmouth Cricket Club Green at The Fortfield

Axe Valley Wildlife Park appealing for government help

An otter at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Axe Valley Wildlife Park
Drive 24