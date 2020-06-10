Featherstone Hargrave Carroll - Can you help a cricket writer with any information?

Can Herald readers help cricket correspondent Conrad Sutcliffe put the finishing touches to a biography of a former Sidmouth and Devon captain?

Featherstone Hargrave Carroll – Jack to family and friends – played more than 120 times for Devon between 1906-1934.

Not only was he the county cricket club’s skipper he also captained the Devon Golf Team for two years immediately before World War Two.

Thanks to a previous appeal to Sidmouth Herald readers, Sutcliffe has unearthed lots of sporting detail about Jack Carroll, such as which cricket and golf clubs he played for and where he lived in and around Sidmouth and East Devon.

Richard Eley at Sidmouth Golf Club, where Jack Carroll was secretary in the 1920s, has been a mine of useful facts.

Church goers at St Michael’s, Pinhoe have been particularly helpful finding out information about Jack Carroll’s vicar father and brother, who had connections with the parish more than a hundred years ago.

What Sutcliffe wants to know is a bit more about Jack Carroll did when he was not on a cricket pitch or golf course.

“He gave is occupation as ‘gentleman’ and would appear to have had independent means, possibly due to a sizeable legacy he inherited from an Irish aunt when he turned 21,” said Sutcliffe.

“The only work I have been able to find Jack Carroll involved with was war work with the Indian Army. He was a junior officer in the reserve and from 1914 onwards served in the Bombay Brigade, latterly as a captain.

“I know that when Jack Carroll died in 1950 he was survived by his second wife and also a daughter, who lived in Cullompton.

“His second wife was called Audrey Ethel Evelyn Mary Carroll, who was 99 when she died in Honiton in 1994. Does anyone remember her?

“The daughter’s name was Joan Featherstone Weeks and when she died in 1995 her address was given as Culm Lea, Cullompton. If there are any children or grandchildren out there with family memories of Jack Carroll I would like to hear from them.”

Sutcliffe can be contacted by emailing him at conradcopy@btinternet.com