Feniton chalk up fourth straight win and sit clear top

Archant

Feniton have opened up a 20 point lead at the top of the Tolchards Devon League D Division East after securing a fourth successive win, a 31-run home win over Clyst Hydon.

Feniton skipper Jon French won the toss and opted to bat and saw his top order all deliver. Number three bat Chris May top scored with 67 and opener Mark Slater hit 55 while fellow opener Graham Tucker (15) and number four bat Mark Kingdon (28) also contributed.

However, from a powerful position of 184-2, Feniton slipped to 201-8, before a 50 run partnership for the 9th wicket between Matt Kingdon (19) and Matthew Davies (20), helped the home side to their close of 261.

Jack Tucker removed both Clyst Hydon openers before the score board reached 35. The visitors recovered, but, from 63-2, they slipped to 77-6 as Matthew Davies and skipper French each bagged a brace.

However, just as the home side had effected a recovery, so did the visitors with the seventh wicket pairing almost doubling then total taking it 144-3 when Tucker was called back into action and he broke the partnership , thanks to a catch held by mark Salter.

The tail continued to wag, but Feniton also kept picking up wickets and they took the final one with the reply on 230. Tucker took the bowling honours with a return of 3-56. Jon French, Matthew Davies and Chris May each claimed two wickets and the other wicket was snared by Kevin Brandon.