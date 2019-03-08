Feniton skittled for 58 in Chardstock defeat

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:08 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 10 July 2019

Mark Salter keeping wicket for Feniton 1st team at Clyst St George. Ref mhsp 24 19TI 6418. Picture: Terry Ife

Mark Salter keeping wicket for Feniton 1st team at Clyst St George. Ref mhsp 24 19TI 6418. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton suffered a day to forget with the bat as they were all out for just 58 runs against Chardstock in the D Division East.

Chardstock won the toss and elected to bat, a decision which was soon vindicated.

Opener Edward Pyman overcame the loss of his partner Steve Allsopp to score 104, including 11 fours and one six.

In truth, the majority of the batsmen performed well. Rob Hutchings was two shy of his 50 before being caught by Matthew Davies while James Pyman's 33 added further runs to the high score.

Jack Tucker, Sam Vincent and Chris May all took two wickets each but it was hard work for the bowlers as Chardstock ended their 45 overs on 319-8.

However, Feniton's run chase never really got going. Mark Salter, Chris May, Sam Vincent and Andrew Rose were all out for zero as only two batsmen scored double digits.

Graham Tucker's score of 11 was the highest among the team but the collapse left Feniton on 58 all out after 19.5 overs.

The dominant 261-run win pushed Chardstock further away from the relegation places while Feniton reside in fourth.

Feniton will look to shake off the heavy defeat when they face Kentisbeare next weekend.

