Half century Vincent seals Feniton win

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 22 May 2019

Feniton Cricket Club continued their excellent start to the season with their third win from three as they beat Upottery Cricket Club.

The team arrived at Upottery and were asked to don the pads and have a bat.

Openers Mark Salter and Graham Tucker produced a fine start to proceedings with a partnership of 56 before Salter was caught by Jack Larcombe off the bowling of Paul Wakefield.

Salter's opening partner Tucker was quick to follow as well as he was bowled by James Mitcham to make it 59-2.

A middle order collapse threatned when Jack Tucker and Andrew Rose were both bowled for ducks but Sam Vincent arrived at the crease to steady the ship.

His half century knock included three fours and three sixes as he raced to 50 from 42 balls.

He was the last wicket to fall, bowled by Ben Kidson, as the visitors recorded a score of 161 all out.

The pick of the bowlers was Mitcham who took six wickets.

While the target of 161 was obtainable for the Upottery, they were bowled all out for 141.

Feniton remain top of the D Division East table and now welcome Clyst Hydon on Saturday, May 25.

