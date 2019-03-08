Advanced search

Fention lose but remain top of the table

PUBLISHED: 18:17 05 June 2019

Feniton CC.Ref mhsp 23-17TI 3994. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton CC.Ref mhsp 23-17TI 3994. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton lost their first game of the season against Sampford Peverell and Tiverton by five wickets but remain top of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League D Division East table

Feniton's Graham Tucker can feel a little hard done by having hit 112 before his team went on to lose.

He alongside Mark Salter were the first batsmen out to the crease having won the toss.

The pair combined before Salter was trapped lbw on 23. Tucker's next partners struggled to make any impression on the score with both Mark Kingdon and Alex Frankpitt being dismissed for five.

Kingdon was caught by Lee Hooper while Frankpitt was bowled by Joe Parkinson.

Indeed, the next six batsmen at the crease failed to score more than 16 as the dependence on Tucker became increasingly apparent.

The team ended on 197 all out with Tucker having scored more than half of his team's runs.

It was a better batting performance from Sampford Peverell and Tiverton who were happy to share the runs round.

Lee Hooper scored 73, Guy Bucknell ended on 61 not out and James Mayes was out for 28.

The consistency throughout the order allowed, the away team to race towards the required target and by the end of the 36th over, victory had been clinched.

For Feniton's bowlers, Jack Tucker also impressed as he took two, the same number as Matthew Davies. Mark Kingdon took the final one.

Feniton will look to bounce back on Saturday, June 8 when they travel to Clyst St George.

