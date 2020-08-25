Feniton recover from two goals down to draw

Feniton recovered from a 3-1 half-time deficit to draw 2-2 at home to Tipton in their latest pre-season friendly.

Individual errors were punished by to Tipton to give them a deserved lead at the break but Feniton pushed hard in the second half to draw them level.

The comeback was almost complete but two cleared chances off the line denied them the win as Morgan Pearce was named man of the match.

Elsewhere, the Women’s side netted a big win with a 14-1 victory against Ottery St Mary as their pre-season campaign continues.

The club said the team played with good intensity and purpose throughout and ultimately had too much quality for the visitors.

To cap off a pleasing weekend for the club, the men’s reserves side came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 away at Newton St Cyres ahead of their Joma Devon and Exeter Football League Division Two East campaign.