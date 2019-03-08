Promotion-chasing Feniton suffer second defeat of the season

Feniton lost by a margin of more than 100 runs as they were defeated at Clyst St George in the Tolchards Cricket League D Division East.

Feniton were coming into the game having suffered their first defeat of the season against Sampford Peverell and Tiverton the weekend prior and they started on the right foot by winning the toss.

They elected to field but meant tough opposition. Christopher Ferro put on a 60-run partnership with Sam Read as the latter played very aggressively.

During his century knock, Read hit a remarkable seven sixes alongside eight fours.

He scored 119 before eventually being caught by Jonathan Pyle from the bowling of Mark Kingdon with the score at 168-4.

Freddie Creer, Andrew Donovan and Jayakrupakar Nallala added 21, 31 and 42 runs respectively on Clyst St George's way to 246-6.

Matthew Davies and Adrian Pullin were the pick of the Feniton bowlers, taking two wickets each, but the 247-run target was a tough ask.

Wicketkeeping opener Mark Salter scored 43 in his team's reply but his fellow batsmen failed to match Salter's efforts.

Freddie Creer was lethal with the ball as he took five wickets, helping to restrict the Feniton batsmen to scores under 20.

Creer took the final wicket of the day as Feniton were all out for 142 at the end of 37.1 overs.

Defeat means Feniton are now level on points with Upottery in the D Division East table.

They are still third but will need to recover against Sandford on Saturday, June 15, if they want to remain in the promotion places.