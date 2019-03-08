Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Promotion-chasing Feniton suffer second defeat of the season

PUBLISHED: 22:34 10 June 2019

Archant

Feniton lost by a margin of more than 100 runs as they were defeated at Clyst St George in the Tolchards Cricket League D Division East.

Feniton were coming into the game having suffered their first defeat of the season against Sampford Peverell and Tiverton the weekend prior and they started on the right foot by winning the toss.

They elected to field but meant tough opposition. Christopher Ferro put on a 60-run partnership with Sam Read as the latter played very aggressively.

During his century knock, Read hit a remarkable seven sixes alongside eight fours.

He scored 119 before eventually being caught by Jonathan Pyle from the bowling of Mark Kingdon with the score at 168-4.

Freddie Creer, Andrew Donovan and Jayakrupakar Nallala added 21, 31 and 42 runs respectively on Clyst St George's way to 246-6.

Matthew Davies and Adrian Pullin were the pick of the Feniton bowlers, taking two wickets each, but the 247-run target was a tough ask.

Wicketkeeping opener Mark Salter scored 43 in his team's reply but his fellow batsmen failed to match Salter's efforts.

Freddie Creer was lethal with the ball as he took five wickets, helping to restrict the Feniton batsmen to scores under 20.

Creer took the final wicket of the day as Feniton were all out for 142 at the end of 37.1 overs.

Defeat means Feniton are now level on points with Upottery in the D Division East table.

They are still third but will need to recover against Sandford on Saturday, June 15, if they want to remain in the promotion places.

Most Read

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Will Queen Caligula defeat Snow White in Honiton pantomime?

Jeff Hutchinson - Dame Dolly Dumpling, Andrew Pottinger - Stinkwort, Kayley Docherty - Snow White, Lou Pottinger - Bogwort, Sally Cregan - Queen Caligula. Picture: Lewis Law

East Devon MP raises concerns over plans for 20,000 new homes

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Lyme pair take on a Mighty Hike

Liz Broome and Alice Williams. Picture MCS

Most Read

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Will Queen Caligula defeat Snow White in Honiton pantomime?

Jeff Hutchinson - Dame Dolly Dumpling, Andrew Pottinger - Stinkwort, Kayley Docherty - Snow White, Lou Pottinger - Bogwort, Sally Cregan - Queen Caligula. Picture: Lewis Law

East Devon MP raises concerns over plans for 20,000 new homes

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Lyme pair take on a Mighty Hike

Liz Broome and Alice Williams. Picture MCS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Promotion-chasing Feniton suffer second defeat of the season

Honiton RCS Junior Woodland Relay meeting proves a huge success

Honiton Running Club junior members at the Junior Woodland Relay meeting held at Escot. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

MP visits Marshwood Primary School

Sir Oliver Letwin with Marshwood pupils. Picture Claire Pooley

Lyme Regis Medal joy for Brian Rees

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists