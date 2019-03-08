Feniton slip out of promotion places with Sandford loss

A disappointing batting performance that saw five ducks condemned Feniton to a four wicket loss against promotion rivals Sandford 2nds.

Feniton only managed 108 in their innings as Shaun Fryett took five wickets for 29 runs.

Visitors Sandford won the toss and elected to bowl first. They stuck early when opener and wicketkeeper Mark Salter was dismissed on seven.

Graham Tucker and Mark Kingdon were the only two batsmen who hit any sort of form scoring 39 and 30 respectively while the others around them struggled.

Jonathan Pyle's score of nine was the highest in a bleak tail meaning Feniton crashed to the low score of 108.

The Feniton bowlers made an attempt to restrict Sandford but their batsmen were having more joy with the bat then their opponents.

Openers Christopher Blake and Ashley Baker put on a 30 partnership before Baker was caught.

Middle order batsmen Ben Clement scored 34 runs as his side crept towards the target.

He remained unbeaten as Sandford reached the total after just 30.3 overs.

The loss meant Feniton were leapfrogged by Sanford 2nds and must now look to bounce back against Budleigh Salterton 2nds on Saturday, June 22.