Fireman timed out as Pyle 'fivefer' sees Feniton to derby win over Honiton

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Feniton took the honours in the derby meeting with Honiton, beating the home side by a dozen runs in a low scoring game that ended prematurely with the Honiton last man, Kevin Kelly, 'timed out' as he had been called away to attend a fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a case of ball ruling bat for much of a contest that yielded 340 runs for the loss of 20 wickets.

Feniton skipper Jon French won the toss and opted to bat and saw his side bowled out for 176. Indeed, it might have been much less than that had it not been for a 49 run fifth wicket partnership between Matt Davies (30) and Adrian Pullin (27). The 'best of the rest' from Feniton batsmen were knocks of 28, from opener Graham Tucker, 20, from his son Jack batting at four, and a contribution of 18 number 10 bat Jon Pyle.

Rob Ingram and Willy Graham shared the bowling honours for Honiton - both returning figures of 3-42 from full shifts of nine overs - and there were a brace of wickets for Ian Kelly.

The Honiton reply got off to a super start with opener Dave Haysom and Andrew Lapping before the latter fell for 47 with the score on 94. Andrew Rose held the catch to give Jon Pyle the first of what would be a 'match-winning' five wicket haul.

With the score still on 94, Haysom also departed, in his case caught by Kev Brandon, also off Pyle and it was soon 116-54 as Pyle claimed his third and fourth wickets - this time aided by catches from Mark Kingdon and Jon French. Pyle complete his 'fivefer' by reducing Honiton to 123-5 thanks to an Adrian Pullin catch. Two wickets fell with the home score on 136 - wickets for Jack Tucker and Adrian Pullin and young Tucker claimed two more as the home innings closed on 164-9 after 43 overs. Kieran Conway was 29 not out when last man Kevin Kelly was timed out.

"Kevin is a fire fighter and was called away about 20 minutes into our innings," said Honiton skipper James Pickard.

"He was stuck in Taunton and did not get back until half an hour after we finished."

Pyle's returned the stand-out figures of 5-27 from nine overs and Jack Tucker's return was 3-42 from eight overs.

On Saturday (July 6) Feniton, who hold a top three spot in D Division East at the halfway mark of the league campaign, entertain a Chardstock side that find themselves in the bottom three.

Next up for Honiton, who sit second bottom in the table, host high-flying Upottery.