Four Reed’s in the ranks makes Kilmington’s Ottery success a ‘family affair’

Kilmington skipper Brett Garner was honest enough after his sides two wicket win at Ottery St Mary, to accept that the better team, on the day, didn’t win.

He said: “To be fair, they outplayed us, but we managed to dig in at times and it was the Reed brothers who dug us out of a deep hole in the run chase to set up the win.”

Kilmington were missing a few and it meant a call-up for club chairman Richard Reed to play in the same side as his three sons.

What’s more, with Ian Gooding missing after fracturing a thumb during a midweek net up in Essex and Tom Gooding effectively playing on one leg owing to injury, it was very much a case of ‘all hands to the pumps’!

Garner said: “We’d have batted and so, despite getting a wicket first ball, when they eased to 50-1 we were beginning to feel it was a 180-score pitch and sure enough that’s what they got.”

He continued: “When we reassessed things between innings, we knew we had a challenge ahead of us as the wicket was slow and we did carry a long tail in our line-up!”

However, with their side a troubled 55-5 still well short of the required 181 they needed a stand and it was provided by two of the three Reed brothers with Billy (69) and Oli (54) adding 100 for the sixth wicket to set up what was ultimately a two-wicket win.

Garner said: “The Reed lads batted very well and that’s what we have in this team, a number of players who can step up when others have perhaps not done it. I was just as much to blame as I played a woeful shot to the first ball I got and was out. That said, as much as we go into every game looking to, and indeed trying to win it, the bigger picture for us is next season and we shall continue for the rest of the campaign looking at all sorts of options ready for next year. We are a small squad and we do need to recruit a couple more players.”

On Saturday, Kilmington host Sidmouth II at the Arthur Hitchcock Memorial Playing Field.

Garner says: “We’ll be wary of them as you can never be too sure what sort of strength any Sidmouth 2nd or 3rd XI might be. We did win the first meeting comfortably, but they were much weakened that day.”

Garner is waiting on the Ian Gooding thumb and Tom Gooding leg injuries before finalising his side for the game.