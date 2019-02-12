Garner to lead Kilmington CC into unchartered waters

The 2018 season could not have gone much better for Kilmington Cricket Club’s 1st XI.

Following a nip and tuck, season long battle with Sidmouth 2nd XI, they were crowned champions of the C Division East.

It all means that they will start the Tolchards Devon League 2019 season in the B Division, the highest tier of the pyramid that the village club has ever competed at.

The crowning moment of the season was Tom Gooding receiving the Devon League Player of the Year award for the 2018 season.

An individual award that is a fantastic honour for Tom and the club.

Captain Brett Garner, new vice captain Billy Reed and the rest of the team are hoping to be as competitive as possible and consolidate their position in B Division, accepting this will be a significant challenge at this new level, for what is a village cricket team.

The Hurford-Lavender family has served the club with great distinction as administrators, players, grounds-man and tea makers since Harry Hurford became secretary of the club in 1904.

It was therefore a great pleasure for the club to announce at its recent AGM that Guy Lavender, chief executive and secretary of the MCC, has agreed to become Patron of the club. It is of great benefit to the club to have access to Guy’s wealth of experience in sports administration.

The 2nd XI is looking to rebuild under the captaincy of Giles Dixon following relegation in the 2018 season.

The club is always looking for new players, of all ages, and if anyone is interested in playing for Kilmington, at any level, please do contact the club via fixture secretary David Lavender (davelavkcc@outlook.com) or the club’s Facebook page.

Kilmington CC field 1st and 2nd XIs on Saturdays and play long-standing fixtures against local and touring teams on Sundays and midweek during the summer.

The only real requirement is to bring your enthusiasm for the game.