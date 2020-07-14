Gooding scores the first run of the ‘new’ cricket season at Kilmington

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Kilmington played for the first time on their new Memorial Ground wicket, winning a 35-over friendly with Uplyme & Lyme Regis by 67 runs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home side were asked to bat first and the honour of scoring the first run of the 2020 season for Kilmington fell to Tom Gooding who soon after became the first home batsman to fire the ball over the boundary rope.

Gooding went on to score 47 and other runs came from Tom Olive (23) and Brett Garner (18) before Oliver Reed took centre stage scoring a quick-fire century as Kilmington closed on 247.

Uplyme & Lyme Regis were then bowled out for 180 with Josh Short and Matt Reed both claiming three wicket hauls.

In terms of the first wicket taken by a Kilmington player in the ‘new’ season, that honour fell to centurion Oliver Reed while the first catch was held by Tom Olive, playing in the unusual position, for him, of wicket keeper.

There was a good turn out of locals to watch the game and, from the first player arriving to the last one leaving, the social distancing guidelines were followed to the letter with players taking a ‘hygiene break’ every 20 minutes throughout the game.

Kilmington’s Brett Garner said: “It was so good to be back playing and everyone clearly enjoyed being back out on the square. It’s been such a frustrating season so far and hopefully now we can get a good run of games in.”

On the social distancing guidelines, Garner said: “We were meticulous in the way we observed the guidelines. We had a bottle of hand sanitiser behind the stumps and made sure that we stopped after six overs, or 20 minutes, for everyone to hand sanitise. It didn’t take up too much time and all ran very smoothly.”

As for the new wicket at the Memorial Ground, Garner said: “It was a bit lower and indeed, slower, than the old one, but given the lack of rolling it has had so far that’s not a great surprise. It played well and there were certainly no signs of any gremlins in the surface.”

This coming Saturday (July 18) sees Kilmington entertain Upottery (1pm) before the competitive action starts on the final Saturday of the month.