Gooding ton before Reed brothers combine to knock over Sidmouth II in big Kilmington win

Action from Kilmington's home match versus Sidmouth on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Kilmington powered to an impressive 217-run win over Sidmouth II when the sides met at the Memorial Ground on matchday two of the 2020 Devon Cricket League campaign.

Kilmington had been denied what seemed set to be a regulation win over Upottery in matchday one, but the game was rained off with Kilmington needing to bat for just three more overs to seal a run-rate success against Upottery.

However, they were conclusive winners of their matchday two contest!

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Kilmington skipper Brett Garner saw openers Tom Gooding and Josh Short take the score to 45 before Short fell for 26.

That brought Tom Olive to the middle and he and Gooding then set about building, for their team, a formidable total.

The pair added 188 for the second wicket which did not fall until there were 233 runs on the scoreboard.

Gooding was the second man down, but not before he had scored 142, slamming no fewer than 19 fours and rifling eight sixes!

Olive was eventually out for a 14-boundary 82 and skipper Garner chipped in with 22 as Kilmington closed on an imposing 313-6 from 40 overs.

It was brothers Oliver Reed and Matt Reed who did the bulk of the damage finishing with 6-22 from 11 overs between them! Sidmouth II had no answer and only opener Charles Brock, who carried his bat from first delivery to stumps, made any impression, ending the game unbeaten on 38.

Six of the Sidmouth batsmen registered ‘ducks’ as the team was bowled out for 96 in 34 overs.

The full Kilmington bowling return was; Matt Reed (3-6), Ollie Reed (3-16), Ben Fuzzard (2-13) and Brett Garner (1-17).

