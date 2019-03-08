Advanced search

Bowlers star as Honiton achieve big win

PUBLISHED: 19:24 17 June 2019

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Willy Graham took six wickets as Honiton powered to a 134-run win over Chardstock in the D Division East.

Honiton continued their fight against relegation with a confidence boosting win against promotion chasing Chardstock.

The hosts Chardstock asked Honiton to bat but were soon made to rue that decision. Openers Dave Haysom and Luke Phillips combined for a 55-run partnership before the latter was caught on 28.

His replacement Andrew Lapping added another 19 before middle order batsman Adam Holmes took to the crease.

Holmes hit the maximum on three occasions and also found the rope along the ground twice on his way to 43.

His wicket was the last Chardstock would achieve as the 45 over limit ran out. Honiton ended their innings on 221-7.

Considering the gap between the two in the table, the Chardstock team would have been confident they could have reached the target but they found it hard going at the crease.

None of the batsmen scored more than 16 runs as an individual and Willy Graham proved particularly lethal with the bowl for Honiton.

He dismissed six batsmen including one of the openers, three from the middle order and the two tailenders.

Alex Watson's 16 from 17 balls was the highest score achieved but it was no where near the run rate needed for victory.

In the end, they were all out on 87 at the end of 29 overs, giving Honiton an unlikely comfortable win.

Chardstock remain in second place while Honiton remain second from bottom.

Next up for the victors is a trip to Clyst St George while Chardstock will look to get back on track at home to Clyst Hydon. Both games are on Saturday, June 22.

Most Read

Unique ship set to arrive in Lyme

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Ex-school official had thousands of child porn images

Exeter Crown Court.

Royal recognition for Honiton stalwart responsible for restoring independence to thousands of people

Carol Gilson will be awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture: Callum Lawton

Tuckers Arms runners raise £1,500 for Arc

Presenting the cheque to Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, is Tracey McGowan of the Tuckers Arms, with rally team memebrs Peter Lawrence, Mark Betts, and Kevin Tratt. Picture Suzie McFadzean.

Charity cyclists welcomed in Axminster

Marathon cyclists George Vosper (right) and Dermot Roberts with members of the Axminster branch of the Royal British Legion. Picture Chris Carson

