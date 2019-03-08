Advanced search

Honiton collapse on way to Sandford defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:07 13 June 2019

DAVID MARIUZ

Honiton were all out for just 49 runs on their way to a heavy home defeat against Sandford.

The hosts won the toss but soon regretted their decision when they found it tough to get runs away.

Openers Andrew Lapping and Dave Haysom faced a combined 29 balls but could only manage one run between them.

Number three Luke Phillips found life a little easier and managed to knock 21 from 33 balls but his dismissal signalled the floodgates opening.

None of the remaining batsmen managed to score more than five as Sandford ripped through the order thanks to the bowling of Neil Maud and Brian Leach.

Honiton were all out after just 20.1 overs, only managing to amass 49 runs in that time.

Sandford through Ryan Glass' 31 managed to race to the 50-run target inside 10 overs.

Christopher Blake was the solitary wicket taken as he was bowled by James Pickard.

Sandford needed just 57 balls to complete the chase and gain victory.

Next up for the relegation-troubled Honiton in the D Division East division is a difficult trip to second placed Chardstock on Saturday, June 15.

