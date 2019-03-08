Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton edge towards safety after Budleigh win

PUBLISHED: 21:26 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:26 22 July 2019

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Archant

Honiton are now just a dozen points from safety after they defeated D Division basement side Budleigh Salterton 2nds by six wickets at Mountbatten Park.

Budleigh skipper Dan Messom won the toss and decided to bat first, but saw his openers separated with just six on then board when Charles Parkin fell for two, out to a catch by Dave Haysom off the bowling of James Pickard.

Wickets were then taken at regular intervals with first change Willy Graham (3-11) and second change Adam Holmes (3-31) the main wicket takers. Ian Kelly bagged a brace to finish with figures of 2-21 and there were single wicket returns for James Pickard (1-15) and Rob Ingram (1-17) as Budleigh were bundled out for 110 in 36.1 overs.

The successful run chase was completed in just 21.3 overs for the loss of four wickets. Opener Dave Haysom carried his bat to be unbeaten on 28 at the close, but the main source of runs for the home side was Oli Cave who five fours and three sixes in his 46.

On Saturday (July 27), Honiton travel to face a Sampford Peverell & Tiverton side that sit fifth, but just 16 points above Honiton.

After this coming game there will be just five matches remaining in the season and 100 points to play for so, a win in Mid Devon would make staying up an awful lot easier for Honiton!

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton edge towards safety after Budleigh win

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Seward unbeaten ton and Holmes ‘fivefer’ see Seaton to thrilling win at Cullompton

Picture: Thinkstock

Axminster Town hosting Willand Rovers in Thursday night pre-season friendly

Axminster bowlers net fine friendly win over Seaton

Bowls

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists