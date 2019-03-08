Honiton edge towards safety after Budleigh win

Honiton are now just a dozen points from safety after they defeated D Division basement side Budleigh Salterton 2nds by six wickets at Mountbatten Park.

Budleigh skipper Dan Messom won the toss and decided to bat first, but saw his openers separated with just six on then board when Charles Parkin fell for two, out to a catch by Dave Haysom off the bowling of James Pickard.

Wickets were then taken at regular intervals with first change Willy Graham (3-11) and second change Adam Holmes (3-31) the main wicket takers. Ian Kelly bagged a brace to finish with figures of 2-21 and there were single wicket returns for James Pickard (1-15) and Rob Ingram (1-17) as Budleigh were bundled out for 110 in 36.1 overs.

The successful run chase was completed in just 21.3 overs for the loss of four wickets. Opener Dave Haysom carried his bat to be unbeaten on 28 at the close, but the main source of runs for the home side was Oli Cave who five fours and three sixes in his 46.

On Saturday (July 27), Honiton travel to face a Sampford Peverell & Tiverton side that sit fifth, but just 16 points above Honiton.

After this coming game there will be just five matches remaining in the season and 100 points to play for so, a win in Mid Devon would make staying up an awful lot easier for Honiton!