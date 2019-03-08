Advanced search

Honiton make table-toppers work hard for victory

PUBLISHED: 08:29 26 June 2019

DAVID MARIUZ

Honiton remain in the D Division East bottom three, but they did make table-topping Clyst St George work hard for victory; the Bohea Field men winning the game by a margin of 31 runs.

Honiton skipper James Pickard put the home side in and saw his bowlers combine well to restrict Clyst to 191-8. Willy Graham (3-25) and Rob Ingram (2-37) were the pick of the bowlers and the other wickets takers were the skipper and Ian Kelly.

Dave Haysom (19) and Luke Phillips (28) gave Honiton a 51 run start, but then wickets fell at regular intervals to leave the visitors on 101-8.

However, ninth wicket pair, Kieran Conway (23) and Willy Graham (25) added 50 before Conway fell and, with Graham departing soon after the run chase ended with Honiton on 160.

On Saturday (June 29) the halfway mark of the Devon League campaign is reached with Honiton, who sit second bottom, 19 points from safety, entertain Feniton, who sit six places and 27 points above the Mountbatten Park men.

