Honiton sit bottom of table after latest defeat

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Honiton suffered a third defeat in four Tolchards Devon League D Division East outings when beaten by a margin of 38 runs by Sampford Peverell and Tiverton at Mountbatten Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton skipper James Pickard won the toss and put the visiting side in, but his bowlers, himself included, were unable to get much joy as opening bat - and visiting skipper - Lee Hooper, helped himself to a century as Sampford Peverell and Tiverton closed on 254-3.

Three bowlers each took a single wicket - Corey Lapping (1-41 from nine overs), Will Graham (1-41 from eight) and the sipper himself with 1-42 from nine.

Faced with what looked a 'par score' on another excellent home wicket, Honiton never got over losing early wickets and slipped to 34-4 with Dave Haysom (4), Andrew Lapping (1), Luke Phillips (1) and Kevin Kelly (4) all back in the pavilion.

Adam Holmes and Pickard restored some semblance of order, adding 81 for the fifth wicket before Holmes fell for a 49-ball 43, his knock including six fours and two sixes.

Just six runs later Pickard joined him on the boundary - the skipper out for 44 - and, at 119-6, all looked lost for the home team. At 144-8 an early finish looked likely, but Correy Lapping and Willy Graham had other ideas and they took the attack to the visitors, adding 67 for the ninth wicket before Lapping, with a single run required for him to reach a half century, was bowled and the final wicket fell soon after to leave Honiton all out for 216.