Honiton fightback against relegation with Upottery win

PUBLISHED: 12:50 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 09 July 2019

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton produced a surprise win to beat promotion-chasing Upottery as they look to push out of the relegation zone.

Robert Ingram was the man of the match as his five wickets pushed his side to victory.

Upottery batted first and got off to a steady start with Jack Larcombe and Matt Broom combining for a 42-run opening partnership before the latter was caught by Dave Haysom from the bowling of Adam Holmes.

Haysom helped himself to another wicket when he dismissed Rob Tasker to set the score at 67-3.

It was then time for Ingram to get into swing. He dismissed four of the middle order with Andrew Lapping, Adam Holmes and Craig Mudd helping with catches.

Ingram took the final wicket when his delivery to Paul Wakefield was hit into the welcome hands of Oli Cave.

Upottery ended on 159 all out leaving Honiton with an achievable target of 160.

Having done well in the field, Haysom then excelled with the bat. His unbeaten 88 included 16 fours and two sixes and gave Honiton a platform to build on.

The only wicket to fall in the successful run chase was Andrew La[[ing who was trapped lbw by Paul Wakefield.

The team reached the required target after 31.4 overs thanks to a remarkable 25 extras, 15 of which were wides.

Honiton now travel to fellow relegation-batting side Clyst Hydon next weekend.

