Kilmington beaten on visit to Upottery but they bank enough points to win the group

PUBLISHED: 08:06 01 September 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

Upottery were four wicket winners of their final Tolchards Devon League four-team challenge campaign when they hosted Kilmington.

Despite their success, Upottery finish second in the Tier Three East East One table with Kilmington finishing top and moving on to the semi-finals.

After being put in, Kilmington lost Tom Gooding before a run was scored and they continued to find batting difficult, eventually battling to a close of 127-8 in 40 overs.

Opener Josh Short top scored and, when he was fifth man out, he had scored 52 of the 75 runs his team had scored!

Ian Cook, making his first appearance of the season, was unbeaten on 31 at the close and the only other Kilmington batsman into double figures was Tom Olive with 13.

Upottery used seven different bowlers, three of them each claiming a brace of wickets. The three were Ben Kidson (2-14), James Mitcham (2-19) and Brad Winsley (2-45).

The Upottery run chase slipped to 59-4 with Matthew Button-Stephens (6), Matt Broom (8), Ollie Cave (14) and James Mitcham (12) all back in the Glebe Park pavilion.

However, the fifth wicket partnership of Jack Larcombe (39no) and Adam Pulman (27), doubled the score to 118. One more wicket was lost with Ryan Pulman stumped for two, but Upottery sealed success with one ball of the 30th over remaining.

Kilmington used eight different bowlers with two of them; Josh Short (2-21) and Tom Gooding (2-25).

Kilmington finish above Upottery as a result of the points they banked in defeat. In the final table the teams were separated by a single point.

Speaking after the game, Kilmington skipper Brett Garner said: “No complaints from me. Of course, it was a good toss to win, but they [Upottery] batted and bowled better than us on the day.

“We went into the game knowing we needed just three points and we managed to get them.

“Josh [Short] batted ever so well as did Ian [Cook] who was playing his first game of the season.”

The Kilmington skipper continued: “’Cooky’ is one of a number of 2nd XI regulars who is always very happy to help out when needed and he did a great job.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s semi-final at home to Exeter II, Garner says: “We don’t know much about them but clearly, given they have won their group, they will provide us a with a real challenge. However, as ever, playing at our place, we fancy our chances against anyone and we will be going into the game on Saturday in our usual confident way.”

