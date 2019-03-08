Whalley five-for condemns Kilmington to Plymstock defeat

Tom Godding bowling for Kilmington against Cullumpton. Ref mhsp 26-16TI 2937. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Kilmington's season record turned to two wins and three losses after they suffered a four wicket defeat against Plymstock.

They travelled to Plymstock hoping to bounce back from last weekend's home defeat to Bovey Tracey 2nds but were facing a tough oppostiton.

Plymstock have lost just one game this season and having won the toss, they sent Kilmington in to bat.

Kilmington found life hard against Plymstock's Ian Whalley and James Nicholls.

They got off to a good start when the openers Tom Gooding and Josh Short combined for a 32-run partnership before the former was caught by Jason Vendrasco.

Short then combined with Matt Rockett to add 17 before Whalley took his first wicket of the day.

He then proceeded to dismiss the next two wickets of Billy Reed and Brett Garner who scored 27 and 4 respectively on the way to his five-for.

Whalley along with Nicholls combined to rattle their way through the Seaton order leaving the visitors on 166 all out.

Kilmington did not have much joy with the ball. Hal Kerton proved to be the thorn in their side after good scores from Nicholls and Karl Vendrasco.

Kerton's 50 included four fours ad three sixes in a remarkable 44-ball spell that did the damage for Kilmington.

The hosts raced to the 168 target in 40.5 overs and secured then win.

The defeat means Kilmington are in sixth place in the C Division, just three above the relegation zone. They will be hoping to get back on track when they face Brixham at home on Saturday, June 15.