Kilmington game deemed ‘no result’

PUBLISHED: 11:20 29 July 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Kilmington’s opening day game in the Devon League four-team competition against Upottery has been deemed ‘no result’.

The match was rained off before the mandatory 20 overs for both sides had been sent down.

Jack Larcombe (63) and Matt Button-Stephens (50) both made half-centuries in Upottery’s 35-over total of 182 for eight.

Kilmington were well placed on 117 for one in the 17th over – Josh Short unbeaten on 78 – when a downpour proved terminal to the game.

There had been a feeling that perhaps Kilmington woudl be awarded the game on ‘run rate’.

However, for run-rate to be used to decide a game the side batting second has to be out there for 20 overs and Upottery fell more than three overs short.

Kilmington skipper Brett Garner lamented: “It’s a shame as we were well on course, particlary with Josh [Short] ‘in the mood’. It is what it is in terms of the ‘not having bowled 20 overs’ and so we’ll take it on the chin and move on swiftly to this Saturday’s meeting with Sidmouth II.”

