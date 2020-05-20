Kilmington on matchday four of the Devon League season over the past decade

Action from the Kilmington versus Ipplepen meeting. Picture DANIEL STEVENS Archant

This coming Saturday (May 23) Kilmington would have been travelling to Ivybridge to contest the fourth match of the 2020 Tolchards Devon League B Division campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Pile bowling for Kilmington at home to Sidmouth 2nds CC. Ref mhsp 33 18TI 9746. Picture: Terry Ife Matt Pile bowling for Kilmington at home to Sidmouth 2nds CC. Ref mhsp 33 18TI 9746. Picture: Terry Ife

However, as the lockdown continues during the Coronavirus pandemic, there’s no cricket action for any of our local sides.

We have taken a look back over the past 10 seasons and matchday four fixtures for Kilmington.

Last season (2019)

Ollie Reed bowling for Kilmington at home to Sidmouth 2nds CC. Ref mhsp 33 18TI 9735. Picture: Terry Ife Ollie Reed bowling for Kilmington at home to Sidmouth 2nds CC. Ref mhsp 33 18TI 9735. Picture: Terry Ife

Matchday four saw Kilmington defeat Seaton by two wickets. Batting first, Seaton were a troubled 43-5 when number seven bat Joe Berry strode out to the wicket and minutes later they then lost Brian Cann to leave them 45-6. However, Berry fought back hitting the Seaton top score of 85 not out as they were eventually bowled out for 147 in 39 overs. Kilmington used seven bowlers and it was fourth change Tom Olive who returned the best figures with his return of 3-20 while first change Josh Short also took three wickets with his return being 3-23. Josh Short (29) and Tom Gooding (25) then game Kilmington a 66 run start, but they slipped to 126-7 before an unbeaten 23 from Joe Elsworth saw them get home on 148-8. The Seaton bowler to do the damage was second change Joel Seward who claimed a ‘fivefer’, closing with figures of 5-42.

Season 2018

Matchday four saw Kilmington again land a two wicket win, this time over more East Devon opposition in the shape of Feniton. In a low-scoring affair, Feniton batted first and were bowled out for 99 in 33 overs and two balls with then only double figure scores coming from number 10 bat Jon French (31), Mark Kingdon (16) and Andrew Rose (13). Tom Gooding claimed figures of 5-29 for Kilmington who closed out victory on 100-8 after 26.3 overs. Mind you, at 66-7 the outcome was in doubt. Tom Gooding hit 27 from the number one berth and then an unbeaten 17 from Rob Crabb saw Kilmington to victory.

Ben Fuzzard bowling for Kilmington away at Feniton. Ref mhsp 19 17TI 2476. Picture: Terry Ife Ben Fuzzard bowling for Kilmington away at Feniton. Ref mhsp 19 17TI 2476. Picture: Terry Ife

Season 2017

Matchday four saw Kilmington suffer a 78 run defeat to Clyst Hydon. Tom Olive (3-52) and Josh Short (2-62) were the most successful bowlers as Clyst Hydon closed on 392-5. Kilmington were then bowled out for 215 with the bulk of their runs coming from Alex Rockett (86) and Oliver Reed (45).

Mike Summers bowling for Kilmington away at Feniton. Ref mhsp 19 17TI 2469. Picture: Terry Ife Mike Summers bowling for Kilmington away at Feniton. Ref mhsp 19 17TI 2469. Picture: Terry Ife

Season 2016

Matchday four saw Kilmington beaten by a whopping nine wickets in their meetingw with Axminster! Kilmington batted first and with the only contributions of note being from Alex Rockett (53), Matt Rockett (39) and Tom Olive (26no) in a total of 193-8. Nick Taylor (3-40) and Simon Steer (3-46) claimed the bulk of the wickets and then an unbeaten 107 from Michael Wakley and 55 not out from Matthew Pile - the pair adding 138 for the unbroken second wicket - saw the Axemen to an emphatic derby win.

Season 2015

Matchday four saw go down by a margin of 83 runs in their meeting with Whimple who batted first and closed on 243-9. Kilmington were then bowled out for 160.

Season 2014

Matchday four, which was played on May 24, proved to be a washout as no play was possible in the Kilmington meeting with Countess Wear.

Season 2013

Matchday four saw Kilmington defeat Upottery by five wickets. Upottery batted first and were bowled out for 173, answered by Kilmington with 177-5.

Season 2012

Matchday four saw Kilmington lost a close encounter with Shaldon Optimists. The South Devon side batted first and scored 183-4. Kilmington got mighty close in their reply, but came up just short, losing their final wicket on 179 to go down by a margin of just four runs.

Season 2011

Matchday four saw Kilmington lose to Upottery by a margin of 68 runs. Upottery batted first and scored 182-6 and then Kilmington were bowled out for 114.

Season 2010

This season saw Kilmington draw their meeting with Babbacombe. Kilmington batted first and closed on 183-8. The South Devon side then laboured their way to a reply of 136-7 in the days of winning and losing draws in the Devon League.