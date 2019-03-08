Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Kilmington one win away from second successive Tolchards Devon League promotion

PUBLISHED: 10:48 28 August 2019

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Archant

Kilmington are one win away from lining up in the second tier of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League in 2020.

The villagers entertain Thorverton on the final matchday of the league season knowing that a win will see them finish in a promotion place.

Kilmington go into the meeting with the Thors off the back of a three wicket win at Ipplepen.

Ollie Read (4-23), Rob Crabb (3-49) and Matt Read (2-25) combined to bowl Ipplepen out for 164 and then Ollie Read starred with the bat, top scoring with 41 and there were contributions from Billy Read (24) and Josh Short (21) as Kilmington got home on 168-7.

Speaking after the win at Ipplepen, Kilmington skipper Brett Garner said: "We lost the toss and it was a 'no brainer' to bat first and see the opposition wilt in the very hot conditions!

"However, not for the first time this season, our bowling and fielding was faultless.

"Without wanting to jinx things ahead of the final game, I don't think we have dropped a single catch in the last four games which is astonishing considering there have been many difficult chances presented to our players.

"The team is really stepping up and maturing all the time. The run chase was a nervy one and, at 92-6 we were in trouble! However, Olie Reed and Tom Olive stepped forward and batted superbly, running quickly, turning ones into twos and altering the direction of the game."

He continued: "I am so proud of the team. To be on the cusp of a second successive promotion is something very special. Some folk may suggest that another promotion might be coming at us too quickly, but I don't share that view."

Looking ahead to the final day meeting with Thorverton, a game that sees Garner afforded with a full squad available, he says: "We are going to go into the game looking to enjoy the experience. We want promotion, of course. I have said many times, this squad has some serious talent and it's really starting to come together with character and grit coming to our game when faced with tricky situations and it isn't a case of relying on one or two individuals as everyone is chipping in with something most games!"

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Hall nets four as Millwey Rise beat Colyton in midweek encounter of 11 goals

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Kilmington one win away from second successive Tolchards Devon League promotion

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

AVR members out in force at the Killerton Parkrun

Running

Feniton East of Exe League team waiting to see if they are runners-up

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Honiton Tuesday mixed joy for quartet

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists