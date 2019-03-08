Kilmington one win away from second successive Tolchards Devon League promotion

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Kilmington are one win away from lining up in the second tier of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League in 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The villagers entertain Thorverton on the final matchday of the league season knowing that a win will see them finish in a promotion place.

Kilmington go into the meeting with the Thors off the back of a three wicket win at Ipplepen.

Ollie Read (4-23), Rob Crabb (3-49) and Matt Read (2-25) combined to bowl Ipplepen out for 164 and then Ollie Read starred with the bat, top scoring with 41 and there were contributions from Billy Read (24) and Josh Short (21) as Kilmington got home on 168-7.

Speaking after the win at Ipplepen, Kilmington skipper Brett Garner said: "We lost the toss and it was a 'no brainer' to bat first and see the opposition wilt in the very hot conditions!

"However, not for the first time this season, our bowling and fielding was faultless.

"Without wanting to jinx things ahead of the final game, I don't think we have dropped a single catch in the last four games which is astonishing considering there have been many difficult chances presented to our players.

"The team is really stepping up and maturing all the time. The run chase was a nervy one and, at 92-6 we were in trouble! However, Olie Reed and Tom Olive stepped forward and batted superbly, running quickly, turning ones into twos and altering the direction of the game."

He continued: "I am so proud of the team. To be on the cusp of a second successive promotion is something very special. Some folk may suggest that another promotion might be coming at us too quickly, but I don't share that view."

Looking ahead to the final day meeting with Thorverton, a game that sees Garner afforded with a full squad available, he says: "We are going to go into the game looking to enjoy the experience. We want promotion, of course. I have said many times, this squad has some serious talent and it's really starting to come together with character and grit coming to our game when faced with tricky situations and it isn't a case of relying on one or two individuals as everyone is chipping in with something most games!"