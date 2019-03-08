Kilmington power to Cully win - and it's a Reed family occasion!

Kilmington dished up a hugely impressive all-round performance, beating visiting Cullompton by 10 wickets.

Kilmington skipper Brett Garner lost the toss and saw his opposite number opt to bat first on what looked another superb Memorial Ground batting strip.

The visitors got to 54 before losing their first wicket - a run-out initiated by an Ollie Reed run-out.

But, from 50 without loss, the Mid Devon men slipped to 77-5 with Matt Reed picking up four wickets. What's more it was a case of a 'family affair as Matt took the four wickets, holding a catch off his own bowling for one of them while brother Billy Reed, behind the wicket taking a catch and completing stumping and his other brother Ollie, held a catch. It was then 109-6 with Josh Short holding the catch that gave Billy Reed a 'fivefer'

The Cully tail failed to wag as Dan Fuzzard bagged a brace of wickets and there were two more run-outs set up by throws from Alex Rockett and Brett Garner to leave the innings closing on 147 after 43.2 overs.

After tea, Kilmington skipper Garner and Tom Gooding launched the run chase and made short work of it! Indeed they did not need 20 overs for they fired their side over the winning line in 19.4 overs.

Gooding was unbeaten on 68 with nine fours and three sixes whole Gooding hit an unbeaten 59 with 10 fours and two sixes.

A delighted Reed said: "Hand on heart I'd have probably batted first if I'd won the toss. However, it was overcast and it was in my mind that the conditions would favour the bowlers, but losing the toss took any decision away from me."

He continued: "The way we have been bowling and fielding this season has been superb and, had we batted better then I really do believe we'd be in the mix at the top end of the table.

"That said, there are still seven games to go and, if we can get some momentum going who's to say we cannot yet force our way into the reckoning."

On the 'fivefer' from Matt Reed, the skipper said: "Matt's spell was as good as you will see at this level and his caught and bowled to remove the dangerous Brendon Parr was incredible and that single wicket gave us real momentum and belief.

"The run chase was very satisfying for we have not batted well this season, so it was good to get a big opening partnership even if was a bit fortunate with a few edges early doors when Jason Parr bowled superb, but he was let down by some very basic dropped catches which, had they been taken, might well have made things very interesting.

"Tommy [Tom Gooding] batted brilliant and looked back in some decent form which augers well for the second half of the season and out bid to climb the table."