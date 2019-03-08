Kilmington set for final push to join Seaton in the A Division

Kilmington were emphatic winners at Brixham and it all means that, with two games remaining in the league campaign, Kilmington are now very much part of a four team battle to join Seaton in the A Division next year.

Skipper Brett Garner won the toss and had no hesitation in asking his opposite number to bat first.

His decision was vindicated for his bowlers combined to bundle the home side out for just 76 in 30.2 overs.

Garner used only four bowlers to get the job done and they shared the wicket taking.

Ollie Reed finished with 4-22 from 7.2 overs; Dan Fuzzard returned figures of 3-12; Ben Fuzzard bagged a brace for 22 runs and Rob Crabb finished with 1-19.

The run chase was not easy! Kilmington slipped to 16-4 before Joe Elsworth steadied things with a gritty 19 before Ben Fuzzard and Rob Crabb both remained unbeaten on 16 as the winning line was crossed with two balls of the 29th over remaining.

Speaking the day after the game, skipper Garner said: "To be honest it was certainly a good toss to win on what was a green wicket. That said you still have to then deliver with the ball and our bowlers did that in style.

"Plus, we also produced some first class fielding and held three or four stunning catches."

Garner also reserved special praise for middle order batsmen Rob Crabb and Joe Elsworthof whom he said: "Rob [Crabb] and Joe [Elsworth] deserve a special mention for digging us out of a big hole at 14-4. They steadied us down. Rob's experience has been a key feature of our season."

As for the situation with regard to promotion and the fact that his side have recovered from a poor start to be right in the thick of the race for the runners-up spot behind champions Seaton, Garner says: "We always felt we had a strong squad when availability is good and, to be honest, our batting has probably cost us a few more games this season which is a surprise after last seasons efforts with the bat.

"We tend to go on good runs near the end of the season with much of that down to our improved availability."

He continued: "Unfortunately, this coming Saturday, for the game at Ipplepen, we are going to miss a couple owing to a family party, but we will see what happens in that respect and go to Ipplepen in a positive mood to look to get the result we need to take the season down to a final day thriller."