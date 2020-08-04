Advanced search

Kilmington skipper speaks about the big win over Sidmouth II

PUBLISHED: 09:28 04 August 2020

Having posted a score of 313-6 from their 40 overs, Kilmington then bowled Sidmouth II out for 96 in 34 overs.

Kilmington skipper Brett Garner was quick conceded that the Sidmouth team they faced was more akin to a Fortfield third XI.

He said: “We were missing three of four of what I’d call out ‘first choice eleven’ but, to be fair to them, they were near third team strength.

“However, you can only beat what’s put before you and we did a thoroughly professional job first with the bat and the with the ball.”

There had been a doubt before the game about the fitness of Tom Gooding who ended up scoring a big ton.

Garner said: “Tom had felt his hamstring the week before and so we were a tad concerned, but he looked very relaxed at the wicket and once again delivered the goods with the bat.”

As for bowling Sidmouth out for under 100, Garner said: “It was clear at the midway stage that the game was won with a 300 plus score on the board and so I was able to shuffle the pack with our bowlers and try a few different things.”

The Kilmington skipper did have high praise for one particular person at the cricket club.

He said: “I have got to sing the praises of Johnny Lavender, who has done such a superb job on the Memorial Ground square and outfield. His work is much appreciated and you can see, by the quality of the surface, just how much work he has put in.”

Next up is matchday three and a visit to Ottery St Mary.

With a current points average of 20, a win at Ottery would see Kilmington lead the table at the halfway stage of the six-game group stage of the competition.

Garner says: “I am hoping we might have one of the four who missed the Sidmouth game back for the trip to Ottery.

“It’s a game we shall be going into looking to win and, if we do, then we’ll set things up nicely for ourselves with regard to the second half of this competition.”

