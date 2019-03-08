Kilmington skipper speaks about the Chudleigh win - and looks ahead to Seaton test

Kilmington skipper Brett Garner was delighted with his sides collective efforts as they completed back-to-back Tolchards Devon League B Division victories with a 50-run home success over Chudleigh.

Speaking after the win, that came seven days after his team had thrashed Cullompton by 10 wickets, Garner said: "It was a very good all-round performance to be fair. We are blessed at the Memorial ground by having such a good batting track and it was immediately clear, when winning the toss, just what was needed!"

He continued: "We batted sensibly throughout and put together some good partnerships.

"Josh [Short] batted sensible during his innings and this came after we had got off to a good start.

"Winning the match was so pleasing, especially given the fact that, in the week before the contest getting a side together proved a real headache.

"However, availability now looks so much better and we can go into the game at Seaton with renewed confidence."

As for that Saturday (July 27) visit to Seaton, Garner says: "We know Seaton are a tough side to beat as they always dig deep and get results, but we go there in full knowledge of what to expect - it will be a challenge for sure - but one we can relish facing."

He added: "As for our game plan at Seaton. We will go out onto the pitch looking to collectively give everything and enjoy our cricket like we always do.

"I am very proud of out team spirit and I think it would be hard to find a team with a better sprit!"