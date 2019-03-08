Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Kilmington skipper speaks about the Chudleigh win - and looks ahead to Seaton test

PUBLISHED: 09:22 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 24 July 2019

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Kilmington skipper Brett Garner was delighted with his sides collective efforts as they completed back-to-back Tolchards Devon League B Division victories with a 50-run home success over Chudleigh.

Speaking after the win, that came seven days after his team had thrashed Cullompton by 10 wickets, Garner said: "It was a very good all-round performance to be fair. We are blessed at the Memorial ground by having such a good batting track and it was immediately clear, when winning the toss, just what was needed!"

He continued: "We batted sensibly throughout and put together some good partnerships.

"Josh [Short] batted sensible during his innings and this came after we had got off to a good start.

"Winning the match was so pleasing, especially given the fact that, in the week before the contest getting a side together proved a real headache.

"However, availability now looks so much better and we can go into the game at Seaton with renewed confidence."

As for that Saturday (July 27) visit to Seaton, Garner says: "We know Seaton are a tough side to beat as they always dig deep and get results, but we go there in full knowledge of what to expect - it will be a challenge for sure - but one we can relish facing."

He added: "As for our game plan at Seaton. We will go out onto the pitch looking to collectively give everything and enjoy our cricket like we always do.

"I am very proud of out team spirit and I think it would be hard to find a team with a better sprit!"

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Midweek Herald

English Riviera Car Show on Paignton Green this Sunday

Frank Butler’s Morgan Aero 8 which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture RUPERT BARKER

Honiton ladies’ Captain’s Prize joy for Sarah Dawe

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Kilmington skipper speaks about the Chudleigh win - and looks ahead to Seaton test

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

72-year-old to leap from plane for charity

Bernie Dow (front) with Searton Aquafit members and tutort Zoe King standing. Picture: SwimSouthWest

Exmouth Town hosting Exeter City XI tonight - plus news of a major sponsorship for the Southern Road men

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists