Kilmington skipper speaks about the rare home defeat to Bovey Tracey

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Kilmington suffered a rare home defeat when beaten at their Memorial Ground home by a Bovey Tracey 2nd XI that, prior to their visit to East Devon, had lost all four games so far this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visiting side won the toss and batted first and made their way confidently to a close of 246-6 after their 45 overs.

Kilmington skipper Brett Garner, one of seven bowlers he used in the game, was one of three to claim a brace of wickets. His figures were 2-53 while Tom Olive (2-49) and Rob Crabb (2-28) were the other successful home bowlers.

The home run chase got off to the worst possible start with the loss of Tom Gooding, for eight and Josh Short, without troubling the scorers, to leave Kilmington 11-2 and it was soon 30-3 with the loss of Billy Reed for five.

Wickets continued to fall with the only 'resistance;' being knocks of 25 from Alex Rockett and 23 from both Rob Crabb and Matt Reed as Kilmington were bowled out for 166 in 35.1 overs.

A disappointed Brett Garner said: "We really did not bowl and field as well as we have since the season got underway. Perhaps, losing the toss on a hot day was a factor, but the frustrating thing is that we are better with the ball than we showed in this game."

He continued: "That said, I am always confident about our chances of a successful run chase, particularly as the wicket is so true at our place.

"However, we are just not getting 'the rub of the green' this time round as underlined by their miss-hits going up and falling safe while ours seem to always go to a Bovey hand!

"That's cricket and we need to perhaps realign our thinking as I do believe we are too attacking in our shot selection this season. Patience to wait for the bad balls and go after them is what is required."

As an after thought on the Bovey defeat, Garner said: "Overall I cannot complain because, on the day, we were outplayed. They [Bovey] deserved to win and we need to get some confidence back into our game - and quickly."

As for Saturday's trip to a Plymstock side that will no doubt be smarting from a first defeat of the season last Saturday when beaten at Seaton, Garner says: "We have injuries mounting up - I had just two seam bowlers available last Saturday and it does not look much better this time round.

"Hopefully we can go down there and give a good account of ourselves. We can only give it our best shot and try to get some of our batsmen into form - that would be a massive help to the cause!"