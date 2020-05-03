Kilmington skipper speaks about the Tolchards League campaign that may not happen

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Kilmington skipper Brett Garner had been hoping to have led his team into their opening fixture of a new Tolchards Devon Cricket League campaign on Saturday at home to Bideford, writes Stephen Birley.

However, because of the Coronavirus pandemic, there is unlikely to be cricket of any kind until much later in the season, if at all!

Garner says: “If I were to be pushed on will we play or won’t we play this season then I’d be leaning towards the ‘it won’t happen’ angle.”

He continued: “From a Kilmington CC perspective, we were certainly looking forward to the season and relishing the opportunity to give it a ‘right go’ in the B Division this time round.

“We had an overseas player lined up and had got through plenty of work on the Memorial Ground which had been relayed and levelled and, all-in-all, we were set and raring to go.”

So, does the Kilmington skipper think that, in light of the ECB recent statement that advised of no cricket ‘before’ July 1, might mean a chance of the league being able to complete half the 2020 fixtures, Garner replied: “I was hoping that, given July 1, was mentioned and the Tolchards League second-half-of-the-season begins the following Saturday (July 4), when we’d be set to travel to Bideford for the reverse fixture having ‘met’ them on the opening day, the best case scenario would have been for us to at the very least, play half a league season.”

He continued: “However, on reflection, would playing half a season properly reflect on what might have transpired over the course of a full campaign?

“I suspect not and one area that I feel really does come into play is the matter of home games versus away games - playing at home makes a big difference.”

He concluded: “In saying that, I’d be happy to simply get out onto the cricket pitch to play any form of cricket this summer, but sadly, the longer this pandemic hangs over us and the lockdown is in place, I cannot see us playing any time soon.”