Kilmington suffer fifth defeat in eight with loss at Thorverton

Picture: Thinkstock peplow

Kilmington slipped to a fifth defeat in eight B Division games when they were beaten by hosts Thorverton by a margin of four wickets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Skipper Brett Garner won the toss and opted to bat and he saw Josh Short (5), Tom Olive (4) and Tom Gooding (25) back in the pavilion as he went to the wicket to join Billy Reed. The pair saw their side to three figures before Reed fell for a 45-ball 50. The score was then 105-4 but just a single run was added before Alex Rockett was run out without troubling the scorers. Joe Elsworth fell for 10 with the score then 121-6 and it was soon 141-7 with the loss of Matt Reed for 12.

There was to be no tail wagging as the final three wickets fell for the addition of just four runs with skipper Garner out for 20, followed swiftly by Ben Fuzzard (1) and Richard Reed (0).

A total of 1435 all out in just 34.2 overs was never going to be enough to bring another success for Kilmington and so it proved as the Thors got home with 10 overs and four wickets to spare. It is to Kilmington's credit that, even with a below par total on the board they had a real go at winning the contest.

Indeed, three early wickets for Ollie Reed and one for Ben Fuzzard reduced the home side to 21-4, but they rallied with an 86 run partnership for the fifth wicket. That was eventually claimed by Josh Short, but there was to be only one more success with a second wicket for Fuzzard as Thorverton completed their run chase. Ollie Reed returned figures of 3-47 and Ben Fuzzard had impressive figures of 2-18 from a full shift of nine overs.

Kilmington have no game this Saturday (July 6) as they would have been playing Filleigh. Kilmington return to action the Saturday after (July 13) with a home game against Cullompton.