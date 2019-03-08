Kilmington 'tail end charlies' so close to forcing big surprise

Action from the Kilmington versus Ipplepen meeting. Picture DANIEL STEVENS Archant

Kilmington 'tail end charlies', Tom Olive and Dan Fuzzard so nearly took their side to what would have been a major upset in the Tolchards Devon League B Division campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair came together with their side staring down the barrel of defeat on 137-9 with the Ipplepen score of 208 a long way off.

However, the last pair served up a superb fight back and, it was only when they were just 22 runs from victory that batsman number 10 Olive was trapped leg before to end the terrific effort to 'upset the apple cart'.

Visiting Ipplepen won the toss and, with the Memorial ground wicket looking like another 'road' wasted little time in opting to bat first.

They made a steady start, losing their first wicket on 43 when wicket keeper Billy Reed held a catch to give Tom Olive his first wicket. Olive struck twice more and there was also a three wicket return for Matt Reed as Ipplepen were eventually bowled out for 208. Olive (3-38) and Reed (3-40) also both helped with smart pieces of fielding to bring about two of three run outs that the home side bagged.

The Kilmington reply was hit by the loss of Tom Gooding for 13 with the score on 30 and, when Matt Rockett (1) Josh Short (14), joined Gooding back in the pavilion, the reply stood on 47-3. Skipper Brett Garner (14) and Bill Reed (35) took the score to 85, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and, at 137-9 the last pair of Tom Olive and Dan Fuzzard found themselves at the wicket.

The pair batted with real grit and so nearly got their side over the line, but when Olive was trapped leg before for 32, Fuzzard was left as the not out batsman on 15 and Kilmington had suffered anther narrow defeat. Saturday (June 29) sees the league term reach the halfway mark with Kilmington in action at Thorverton.