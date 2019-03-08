Kilmington take derby honours in meeting with Seaton

Kilmington took the honours in the B Division meeting with Seaton.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Seaton skipper Ben Morgan would not have expected to see his side slip to 45-6!

They were 'rescued' in some degree, by seventh wicket pairing Joe Berry and number eight bat Wes Holmes and then a 33 run last wicket partnership of 33 between Berry and George Garwood.

However, an all out total of 147 after 39 overs was always going to be tough to defend. Indeed, the game would have had a much earlier finish had it not been for a splendid, and battling, unbeaten 85 from number seven bat Berry who hit nine fours and rifled five sixes in his time at the wicket.

In terms of the home bowling effort, Tom Olive (3-20) and Josh Short (3-23), did the bulk of the damage and there were a brace of wickets for Rob Crabb.

The Kilmington reply was given a 66 run start by Tom Gooding (25) and Josh Short (29), but both fell in quick succession to Joel Seward. It was soon 86-4 with Kilmington skipper Brett Garner trapped leg before by Berry and Matt Rockett being caught and bowled by Seward. Billy Reed (18) was fifth man out with the score on 105 and, a close finish was set up as Seaton reduced the home side to 126-7. However, a 17-run partnership between Tom Olive and Joe Elsworth got the hosts to the cusp of success and they eventually sealed a two wicket win on 148-8 after 26 overs.