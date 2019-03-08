Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Larcombe stars with ball and bat as Upottery see off Chardstock

PUBLISHED: 16:08 01 July 2019

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Upottery won their D Division East derby meeting with Chardstock by five wickets.

Chardstock won the toss and chose to bat first. The early part of the innings went well as three figures came up on the Glebe Park score board for the loss of just James Pyman (18) and Edward Pyman (41). There were further losses of Richard Pyman (27), Alex Watson (8) and Stuart Parris (4) as 150 was reached for the loss of five wickets. It was the premature end of a splendid knock from Edward Brown, who retired injured on 48, that slowed the momentum as Chardstock closed on 182-8. Fourth change Jack Larcombe took the home bowling honours with figures of 3-31and there were two wickets each for Paul Wakefield (2-33) and James Mitchum (2-32).

Jack Larcombe led the successful run chase with a splendid 76 from the opening berth as Upottery got home with five wickets and just over seven overs to spare.

James Mitchum, with 30 from the number three slot and Adam Pulman with 24, were the 'best of the rest'. James Pyman was the most successful of the Chardstock bowlers with figures of 3-43 from nine overs.

On Saturday (July 6), Upottery, who sit second in the table at the halfway stage of the league campaign, visit second bottom Honiton while Chardstock, who are joint third bottom, visit third placed Feniton.

Most Read

Two-car accident blocks road near Kilmington

Travel news.

Musbury Primary celebrates good Ofsted result

Musbury School pupils celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture MPS

Sexism row at fire authority meeting after councillor calls serving officers ‘firemen’

Picture: Simon Horn.

Another ‘Good Daye’ for Seaton as Aussie Ryan strokes his way to a superb ton

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Dramatic rescue of pair swept out to sea from river Axe

The two boys were taken on board the lifeboat. Picture: Richard Horobin, RNLI

Most Read

Two-car accident blocks road near Kilmington

Travel news.

Musbury Primary celebrates good Ofsted result

Musbury School pupils celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture MPS

Sexism row at fire authority meeting after councillor calls serving officers ‘firemen’

Picture: Simon Horn.

Another ‘Good Daye’ for Seaton as Aussie Ryan strokes his way to a superb ton

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Dramatic rescue of pair swept out to sea from river Axe

The two boys were taken on board the lifeboat. Picture: Richard Horobin, RNLI

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis pair finish as runners-up in the ladies country foursomes

Dorset County President, Grace Burke left, presenting the scratch runners up trophy to Rosie Jackman and Melissa McMahon, watched by ladies county captain Tracey Bryant.Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Honiton Tuesday Mixed Centenary Goblets joy for Sue and Paul Ritchie

Golf club and ball

Larcombe stars with ball and bat as Upottery see off Chardstock

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Heather Clarke and Ben Phillips win Honiton’s top honours

Club captain Paul Borkowski presenting the Alec Gosling trophy to Winner Austin Watson-Jones, the junior club captain. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Honiton Running Club brings Wile E Coyote out of hiding

Honiton RC members Jo Davey and Howard Bidmead at the Seaton Parrn with club mascot Wile E Coyote. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists