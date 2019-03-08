Larcombe stars with ball and bat as Upottery see off Chardstock

Upottery won their D Division East derby meeting with Chardstock by five wickets.

Chardstock won the toss and chose to bat first. The early part of the innings went well as three figures came up on the Glebe Park score board for the loss of just James Pyman (18) and Edward Pyman (41). There were further losses of Richard Pyman (27), Alex Watson (8) and Stuart Parris (4) as 150 was reached for the loss of five wickets. It was the premature end of a splendid knock from Edward Brown, who retired injured on 48, that slowed the momentum as Chardstock closed on 182-8. Fourth change Jack Larcombe took the home bowling honours with figures of 3-31and there were two wickets each for Paul Wakefield (2-33) and James Mitchum (2-32).

Jack Larcombe led the successful run chase with a splendid 76 from the opening berth as Upottery got home with five wickets and just over seven overs to spare.

James Mitchum, with 30 from the number three slot and Adam Pulman with 24, were the 'best of the rest'. James Pyman was the most successful of the Chardstock bowlers with figures of 3-43 from nine overs.

On Saturday (July 6), Upottery, who sit second in the table at the halfway stage of the league campaign, visit second bottom Honiton while Chardstock, who are joint third bottom, visit third placed Feniton.