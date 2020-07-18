Local clubs find out who they will meet in shortened Devon Cricket League campaign

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Local cricket clubs now know who they will face in the 2020 Devon Cricket League competition.

There are 132 teams involved and they have been placed in 30 groups of four and two groups of six teams. Groups with four teams will see each team play the others home and away while the two groups of six will play each other once. It is planned that the winners of each group will go forward to the play-offs, but if there is a will and desire from clubs, play-offs for runners-up, third place etc. in each group can be considered.

Matches will begin on the final Saturday of this month (July 25) and continue for a six week period with the final group matches being played on Saturday, August 30.

In terms of East Devon involvement, Axminster, Budleigh (2 teams), Clyst St George (2), Exmouth (2), Feniton, Honiton, Kilmington, Ottery St Mary (2), Seaton (2), Sidbury, Sidmouth (2), Topsham St James (2), Uplyme & Lyme Regis, Upottery (2), Whimple (2), Woodbury & Newton St Cyres (2), are all taking part.

As for the make-up of the groups involving East Devon-based clubs, it is as follows:

Tier one; Premier East: BUDLEIGH SALTERTON, EXMOUTH, SEATON and SIDMOUTH

Tier two; East Two: WHIMPLE, Tiverton Heathcoat II, Shobrooke Park and Thorverton

Tier three; East Two: CLYST ST GEORGE, EXMOUTH II, Sandford II and Exeter II

Tier three; East East One: KILMINGTON, OTTERY ST MARY, UPOTTERY and SIDMOUTH II

Tier four; East East Two: CHARDSTOCK, Clyst Hydon, Kentisbeare and Sampford Peverell & Tiverton

Tier five; East Three: Alphington & Countess Wear II, BUDLEIGH SALTERTON II, FENITON and TOPSHAM ST JAMES

Tier five; East East Three: AXMINSTER, HONITON, UPLYME & LYME REGIS and OTTERY ST MARY II

Tier six; East Four: Alphington & Countess Wear II, Bradninch II, Thorverton IOI and CLYST ST GEORGE II

Tier six; East Five: WHIMPLE II, Exeter III, Kenn and Exwick

Tier six; East East Four: Sampford Peverell & Tiverton II, SEATON II, UPOTTERY II and WOODBURY & NEWTON ST CYRES

Tier eight; East East Five: SIDBURY, TOPSHAM ST JAMES II , Kentisbeare II and WOODBURY & NEWTON ST CYRES II

Tiers one and two will play 45 overs matches while tiers three, four and five will play 40 overs and teams in tiers six, s even and eight will contest 35 over matches.