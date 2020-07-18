Local clubs find out who they will meet in shortened Devon Cricket League campaign
PUBLISHED: 13:24 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 18 July 2020
Local cricket clubs now know who they will face in the 2020 Devon Cricket League competition.
There are 132 teams involved and they have been placed in 30 groups of four and two groups of six teams. Groups with four teams will see each team play the others home and away while the two groups of six will play each other once. It is planned that the winners of each group will go forward to the play-offs, but if there is a will and desire from clubs, play-offs for runners-up, third place etc. in each group can be considered.
Matches will begin on the final Saturday of this month (July 25) and continue for a six week period with the final group matches being played on Saturday, August 30.
In terms of East Devon involvement, Axminster, Budleigh (2 teams), Clyst St George (2), Exmouth (2), Feniton, Honiton, Kilmington, Ottery St Mary (2), Seaton (2), Sidbury, Sidmouth (2), Topsham St James (2), Uplyme & Lyme Regis, Upottery (2), Whimple (2), Woodbury & Newton St Cyres (2), are all taking part.
As for the make-up of the groups involving East Devon-based clubs, it is as follows:
Tier one; Premier East: BUDLEIGH SALTERTON, EXMOUTH, SEATON and SIDMOUTH
Tier two; East Two: WHIMPLE, Tiverton Heathcoat II, Shobrooke Park and Thorverton
Tier three; East Two: CLYST ST GEORGE, EXMOUTH II, Sandford II and Exeter II
Tier three; East East One: KILMINGTON, OTTERY ST MARY, UPOTTERY and SIDMOUTH II
Tier four; East East Two: CHARDSTOCK, Clyst Hydon, Kentisbeare and Sampford Peverell & Tiverton
Tier five; East Three: Alphington & Countess Wear II, BUDLEIGH SALTERTON II, FENITON and TOPSHAM ST JAMES
Tier five; East East Three: AXMINSTER, HONITON, UPLYME & LYME REGIS and OTTERY ST MARY II
Tier six; East Four: Alphington & Countess Wear II, Bradninch II, Thorverton IOI and CLYST ST GEORGE II
Tier six; East Five: WHIMPLE II, Exeter III, Kenn and Exwick
Tier six; East East Four: Sampford Peverell & Tiverton II, SEATON II, UPOTTERY II and WOODBURY & NEWTON ST CYRES
Tier eight; East East Five: SIDBURY, TOPSHAM ST JAMES II , Kentisbeare II and WOODBURY & NEWTON ST CYRES II
Tiers one and two will play 45 overs matches while tiers three, four and five will play 40 overs and teams in tiers six, s even and eight will contest 35 over matches.
