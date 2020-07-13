Advanced search

Local cricket clubs waiting to hear what lies ahead in terms of competitive action

PUBLISHED: 10:20 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 13 July 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Local cricket clubs are waiting to hear what plans the Devon Cricket League has for the remainder of the season.

There has been much talk, albeit on social media, that what is ahead is teams being put into groups of four to play each other twice ahead of a series of play-offs to decide an overall winner.

If Saturday July 25 was to be week one then a six week competition would run through until the end of August.

That would then mean any play-offs and final would be played during the month of September which has four Saturday dates.

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan says: “It is very much in the lap of the gods as to what the groups of four might be. If, indeed, that were to be the format then I’d expect us to be in a group with the likes of Sidmouth, Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton. If that happened, it’d be a real experience, not to say challenge for us and we’d get to play at three wonderful venues.”

Kilmington’s Brett Garner said: “Four-team groups would give us six weeks of competitive cricket which, given not that long ago we feared we’d lose the entire season, would at least give is something to get stuck into. We’d relish the challenge, whoever we find ourselves facing.”

