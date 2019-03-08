Majestic Miller scores ton as Axminster win at Honiton

Feniton CC.Ref mhsp 23-17TI 3994. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Axminster were 75-run winners when they visited Honiton 2nds for an F Division East meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Axminster skipper Paul Miller won the toss and chose to bat first and the were given a 52 run start for the opening wicket by Karl Hurst and Brad Conway. When Conway fell for 25, skipper Miller came to the wicket and he and Hurst took the total to 143 when Hurst was dismissed for 65.

Miller was joined by Andrew Guppy and the pair took the total to 224 before Miller's magnificent innings was finally ended.

The Axminster skipper faced 97 balls and hit 21 fours and two sixes in a knock of 110.

It provided the platform from which his side were able to close their innings on 250-6 after their 40 overs. Andy Brinsford claimed all but two of the wickets to fall and he finished with figures of 4-33.

Pete Beighton and Alan Ostler gave the home side a 47 run start, but they were parted by an Alex Wraight catch off Dominic Goodhew. Wickets then fell at regular intervals to leave Honiton 125-6 before a 42 run partnership for the seventh wicket between David Otley (13) and Ian Drew (33), but a Miller stumping to give Wraight a third wicket left the home side on 167-7 and the end followed soon after as Brad Conway picked up a couple of wickets to leave Honiton bowled out for 175 in 36.4 overs. Alex Wraight took the bowling honours with figures of 3-47 and there were two wickets each for Brad Conway, Wayne Jenkins and Matt Chenery, However, the undoubted star of the show was skipper Miller for his wonderful century.

This Saturday (June 8), Axminster, who sit third, entertain table-toppers Clyst St George 2nds who have so far banked 99 out of the 100 points available in winning their first five games and they will start then day 17 points ahead of the Axemen.