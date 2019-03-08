Maltby magic sees Uplyme & Lyme Regis pluck victory from the jaws of defeat at Bradninch

Uplyme & Lyme Regis batsman Bruce Maltby hits out during his 26 ball unbaten 49 that saw his side to a thrilling win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Uplyme & Lyme Regis plucked victory from the jaws of defeat when they beat hosts Bradninch 2nd XI by three wickets in a Tolchards Devon League E Division meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Uplyme & Lyme Regis batsman Tyler Wellman in action during the thrilling win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Uplyme & Lyme Regis batsman Tyler Wellman in action during the thrilling win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Pitching up in Mid Devon without an umpire of a scorer, Uplyme and Lyme Regis were asked to field first when the home side won the toss and they saw the home side score what looked an imposing 276-8 in their 45 overs.

Mark Batey took the bowling honours with his figures of 3-25 in four overs. Indeed, his three wickets all came in the same over! Jibu Vargesse bagged a brace of wickets and there was one apiece for Neil Price and skipper Steve Batey.

The Uplyme & Lyme Regis reply was hit by the loss of Rob Thom to the very first delivery of the innings as he was caught superbly at gully.

That brought Mark Batey to the wicket to join brother Steve and the pair saw the side to 47 when Mark fell for 15. Tyler Wellman joined his skipper and they took the reply to 107 when Wellman was caught for 28.

Uplyme & Lyme Regis batsman Harvey Brimmacombe raises his bat after reaching 50 in the thrilling win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Uplyme & Lyme Regis batsman Harvey Brimmacombe raises his bat after reaching 50 in the thrilling win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Harvey Brimmacombe joined skipper Batey and the pair added 63 at a good rate before Batey fell for a splendid 63. Jed Whittington did not last long as he was bowled for four to leave the run chase on 184-5, but a crucial 40 run partnership in just six overs between Harvey Brimmacombe and Bruce Maltby left Uplyme & Lyme Regis on 224-6, but still needing 53 from the final four overs! With Brimmacombe out to the ball after he had chalked up a splendid half century, Maltby was joined at the wicket by Ewan Peddar.

Maltby plundered 20 off the 42nd over and the 43rd over saw another 16 added which meant that just 11 were needed off the final two overs. Peddar played his part and indeed it was he who scored the winning runs, finishing unbeaten on 16, but it was Maltby, unbeaten on 49 from just 26 deliveries that had seen 10-man Uplyme & Lyme Regis to a famous three wicket victory with four balls of the contest remaining.

The Uplyme & Lyme Regis wicket keeper and slip cordon duirng the teams thrilling win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY The Uplyme & Lyme Regis wicket keeper and slip cordon duirng the teams thrilling win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Uplyme & Lyme Regis skipper Steve Batey who top scored with 69 in his side's thrilling win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Uplyme & Lyme Regis skipper Steve Batey who top scored with 69 in his side's thrilling win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY