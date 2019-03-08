Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Mitchum magic sees Upottery to victory at Feniton

PUBLISHED: 07:18 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 25 July 2019

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Upottery won a remarkable D Division East game at Acland Park where they defeated hosts Feniton by two wickets.

Feniton skipper Jon French won the toss and chose to bat first and he saw all his top order get runs as the team chalked up a total of 248-9 from their 45 overs. Number five bat Jack Tucker top scored with 64 and the other top order runs came from Mark Salter (25), Mark Kingdon (3), Adrian Pullin (23) and Alex Frankpitt (33).

James Mitchum took the bowling honours with figures of 3-65. It was Mitchum who launched the Upottery run chase with fellow opener Jack Larcombe and the pair batted superbly, taking their side to 163 before Larcombe fell for 69.

It was Matthew Davis who made the break through and, once he bagged his first wicket he proceeded to run through the batting order on his way to a seven wicket haul as Upottery slipped to 220-8.

Almost 50 per cent of the Upottery runs came from the bat of Mitchum who was eventually out for a 101-ball 13 boundary 101!

It did look as if that century might be in a losing cause. However, number nine batsman Rob Tasker then hit an unbeaten 29 as he and number 10 bat Ben Kidson (4) added 30 for the unbroken ninth wicket to see their side to a two wicket win with just three balls of the contest left to be bowled. Davies finished with the outstanding figures of 7-41 from nine overs.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Pub chef who knocked victim’s teeth out in street attack jailed for 10 months

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Pub chef who knocked victim’s teeth out in street attack jailed for 10 months

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff pairings qualify for Express & Echo Foursomes finals

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Mitchum magic sees Upottery to victory at Feniton

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Shocking bowling costs the Otters in home defeat to Braunton

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

AVRs out in force at Exeter 10k

Running

Seaton four win the Sidmouth Jubilee Trophy

The Seaton four with the Sidmouth Jubilee Cup after their win in the annual competition. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists