Modern technology aids Whimple 2nds win over Feniton

Saturday afternmoon ocal league cricket. Picture; STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Modern technology came to the rescue when Whimple 2nd XI captain Steve Kidd asked Grant Northover to fill-in a batting spot against Feniton.

Northover has not picked up a bat in anger for at least three seasons - and when he did that was where his problems began.

"It was the first time I had batted in three years and until midday I did not have a bat at all," said Northover.

"The bat I found did not have a rubber grip on the handle, so I had to look at an on-line video to find out how to put one on."

Northover, who used to play regularly for Whimple and the Devon Dumplings, went in when the team were 113 for three and was still there at the end, unbeaten on 98.

It was an impressive score for a first time in the middle for three years, but did Northover feel disappointed to miss out on a ton?

"To be honest I was just happy to get off the mark," said Northover.

"It was just a lucky day I guess. I was just happy to help out a really good club like Whimple."

Northover helped Whimple post 287 for four in a 40-over game in the G Division East. He shared a stand of 157 with Stephen Hathaway (62).

Feniton were 189 for nine when their overs ran out which, by a cricketing co-incidence, gave Whimple 2nd XI victory… by 98 runs!