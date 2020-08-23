Advanced search

Morgan claims four wickets as Seaton are sunk at home by Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:34 23 August 2020

Seaton Cricket Club 1st XI ahead of their Devon League Tier One Premier East meeting with Budleigh Salterton. Picture; SEATON CC

Seaton Cricket Club 1st XI ahead of their Devon League Tier One Premier East meeting with Budleigh Salterton. Picture; SEATON CC

Archant

Seaton fell foul of conditions as well as opposition bowlers as they were well beaten by visiting Exmouth, going down to the Maer men by seven wickets on matchday five of the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition campaign.

Plenty of midweek rain left many cricket grounds across Devon far from ‘firm’ and so winning the toss was a crucial aspect of games on the penultimate Saturday of August.

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzz called correctly and had no hesitation in asking opposite number, Ben Morgan, to get his men to pad up!

It was always going to be the case that ball would dominate bat, particularly early on, and Seaton found themselves 29-4 at the end of the ninth over.

Wickets continued to tumble with the home side eventually bowled out for 78 in 25 overs and two balls.

Staying at the crease for any length of time was a challenge and number three bat Richard Warner survived the longest – his 28 balls faced seeing him score nine.

That score was topped by only one other batsman with Toby Tucker hitting three fours in his 11-ball 12.

Opening bat Josh Cann lasted 25 deliveries for his four and number seven bat Robbie Prior faced 18 deliveries for his two runs.

The Maer men held seven catches and all five of the bowlers got at least one wicket. The best of the returns was the 3-11 from nine overs by George Greenway. Skipper Buzza returned figures of 3-37 while the other figures were: Ryan Schaufler (2-11), Billy Rudolph (1-14) and Lawrence Greenway (1-0 from two balls bowls).

The successful run chase was led home by opener James Horler who carried his bat for a 62-ball, seven boundary 39. The best of the rest was the 30-ball 18 from Finn Marks. Rory Thoams (0) and Sam Goodier (1) were the other wickets to fall with Rory Craib (4) the other not out bat at the close.

For Seaton, skipper Ben Morgan produced the pick of the bowling returns with his 4.4 overs yielding home figures of 2-9. Joel Seward (1-15) was the other wicket taker.

Seaton complete their league schedule with a matchday six home game against Sidmouth on Saturday August 29).

Play starts at Court Lane at 12.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bishop licenses three priests for the Axe Valley team

Revs Cate Edmonds, Nicky Davies, Bishop Jackie, and Shuna George on the Minster Green. Picture AVMC

Cold callers target Dalwood and Stockland

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Students celebrate their GCSE results

Woodroffe students with their GCSE results. Picture: WS

Witness appeal following reported assault in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bishop licenses three priests for the Axe Valley team

Revs Cate Edmonds, Nicky Davies, Bishop Jackie, and Shuna George on the Minster Green. Picture AVMC

Cold callers target Dalwood and Stockland

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Students celebrate their GCSE results

Woodroffe students with their GCSE results. Picture: WS

Witness appeal following reported assault in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Morgan claims four wickets as Seaton are sunk at home by Exmouth

Seaton Cricket Club 1st XI ahead of their Devon League Tier One Premier East meeting with Budleigh Salterton. Picture; SEATON CC

Chardstock edged out at Clyst Hydon

Picture: Thinkstock

Joma Devon & Exeter League announce make-up of divisions for the 2020/21 season

New signing Alphie Mahon impresses in Exmouth Town draw with Saltash United

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Book on Devon rave scene by former Exmouth college student set for release

The cover of Billy Moran's new book - Don't Worry Everything is Going to be Amazing. Picture: Billy Moran