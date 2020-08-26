Morris nets as Dunks see off Bravehearts

Dunkeswell made it five pre-season victories in a row as they beat Braveheats 1-0.

Steve Morris scored the only goal of the game to keep his side’s consecutive wins run alive.

It was not all good news for Dunkeswell as Jacob White and Jay Williams both picked up nasty looking injuries.

So far in their pre-season campaign, Dunkeswell have beaten Wellington, Awliscombe, Cotford Saints, Churchinford and now Bravehearts.

Dunkeswell also learnt what division they will be playing their football in next season as the structure of the Joma Devon & Exeter League was announced.

They will Division One East alongside the likes of Tipton St John, Otterton and East Budleigh.

The start date has also been confirmed as Saturday, September 19 but Dunkeswell are yet to learn their opening day opponents.

Next up for the team is another pre-season match tonight (August 26) at home to Feniton Reserves.