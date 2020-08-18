Olive’s throw from the boundary leads to run-out as Kilmington keep on winning

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Kilmington completed a Devon League double as they defeated visiting Sidmouth by 100 runs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kilmington went into the game sitting top of the Tier Three East East One table, but they were missing a number of 1st XI regulars owing to an ever-increasing injury list.

However, four healthy contributions helped the team to close on 238-9.

Tom Gooding, who has bene suffering with an attack of gout, battled bravely to top score with 60 and other knocks came from Josh Short (52), Adam Culley (41) and Ollie Reed (40).

Sidmouth II made a decent start and were looking like making a game of it until a superb throw from the boundary by Tom Olive led to a run-out that ended a promising partnership for the visitors who were eventually bowled out for 138 with skipper Garner claiming 3-26 and Ollie Reed’s return was 2-13.

Then, when news came in of defeat for Upottery in their meeting with Ottery St Mary, it left Kilmington clear at the top of the table with just two matches to go.

A delighted skipper, Brett Garner said: “Given how many we had out I have to be so pleased with what the lads served up.

“After winning the toss and fearing rain, I felt batting first was the best thing to do.

“We were actually lucky with the weather for, apart from a little drizzle, we saw nothing of any note!”

He continued: “They [Sidmouth] were a little stronger than they had been when we beat them two weeks before, but we got the job done thanks to all the batsmen chipping in – though I did get a second successive duck which was not what I had hoped for!

“When they were making good progress in the chase, the throw from Tom [Olive] changed the flow of the game and ultimately that throw played a big part in the eventual, outcome.”

As to what’s next for his table-topping side, Garner says “We host Ottery and then visit Upottery and I am hoping we might get a few back for this Saturday’s game.”

He continued: “As I have said all along in the strange, and shortened season, it’d be nice to keep winning, we do after all go into every game looking to come out as winners. However, the bigger picture remains looking ahead to 2021 and hopefully a pandemic free – and full – cricket season.”