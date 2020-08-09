Ottery St Mary and Uplyme & Lyme Regis both win latest Devon League matches

In Tier Five East East Three, there were wins for Ottery St Mary II and Uplyme & Lyme Regis against Axminster and Honiton respectively.

Tom Jeacock top scored for the Otters with his 33-ball unbeaten 35, and the other main contributions came from Jonathan Triner (32), Dan Jeacock (28) and Dan Flower (22) as Ottery closed on 180-9.

It was fourth change Alex Wraight, who took the Axminster bowling honours with his return of 5-28 while Jennifer Poole, Jamie Toates and Owen Enticott each claimed a single wicket.

However, that’s as good as it got on the day for the Axe men who slipped to 29-5 before being bowled out for 130 with the only real resistance coming from number seven bat Jamie Toates, who hit a 35-ball 41 while Dan Murnane chipped in with 21 and there were also 20 extras.

Two of the Ottery fielders pouched five catches between them with Ashok Prasad holding three and George Mutter two.

Ottery used nine different bowlers and four of them ended with a brace of wickets; George Mutter (2-11), Jonathan Triner (2-12), Brett Venables (2-18) and Max Mayor (2-19).

In the other game in this section, Tyler Wellman hit his third successive Devon League century as Uplyme & Lyme Regis defeated Honiton by 138 runs.

Other runs came from Joe Elsworth (43) and Sam Farrow (40no) as Uplyme chalked up a total of 247-6.

James Pickard (2-32) and Michael Doherty (2-36), were the most successful of the Honiton bowlers. In the reply, Honiton were bowled out for 109 with Dave Haysom top scoring with 27 and Doherty completed a good all-round shift with 23.

For the home side, Steve Batey returned impressive figures of 5-12 while both Sam Farrow and Tyler Wellman completed excellent all-round afternoon’s with 2-23 and 2-7 respectively.