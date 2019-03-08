Overseas talent too hot for Tolchards League XI

Adrian Pullin of Feniton CC who was man of the match in the Overseas XI v Tolchards Devon League XI game at Bovey Tracey. Archant

Overseas talent proved too strong for the locals by 32 runs in a showcase game at Bovey Tracey, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

The Devon League Overseas XI made 312 for seven against at Tolchards Devon League XI, which was drawn from clubs in the top four divisions.

Half-centuries were scored by Shaldon's Ruben Minnaar and ex-South Devon match pro Diniseh Raheja (Ivybridge). J P Snyman, the South African tanning bowlers Dartington & Totnes, just missed out on a 50.

Snyman was dismissed by his D&T club-mate Jono Colegate, who was among the home-grown players to score a half-century in their reply of 280. James Khan (Exeter) also got one.

Bovey's Toby Codd, Abbotskerswell's James Westlake and Adrian Pullin (Feniton) all chipped in with 30s.

The Man of the Match award, a magnum of champagne donated by league sponsor's Tolchards Drinks, went to Pullin, who carried on batting and bowling despite being hit on the head by a fast bowlers bouncer.