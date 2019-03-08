Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Overseas talent too hot for Tolchards League XI

PUBLISHED: 20:21 16 July 2019

Adrian Pullin of Feniton CC who was man of the match in the Overseas XI v Tolchards Devon League XI game at Bovey Tracey.

Adrian Pullin of Feniton CC who was man of the match in the Overseas XI v Tolchards Devon League XI game at Bovey Tracey.

Archant

Overseas talent proved too strong for the locals by 32 runs in a showcase game at Bovey Tracey, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

The Devon League Overseas XI made 312 for seven against at Tolchards Devon League XI, which was drawn from clubs in the top four divisions.

Half-centuries were scored by Shaldon's Ruben Minnaar and ex-South Devon match pro Diniseh Raheja (Ivybridge). J P Snyman, the South African tanning bowlers Dartington & Totnes, just missed out on a 50.

Snyman was dismissed by his D&T club-mate Jono Colegate, who was among the home-grown players to score a half-century in their reply of 280. James Khan (Exeter) also got one.

Bovey's Toby Codd, Abbotskerswell's James Westlake and Adrian Pullin (Feniton) all chipped in with 30s.

The Man of the Match award, a magnum of champagne donated by league sponsor's Tolchards Drinks, went to Pullin, who carried on batting and bowling despite being hit on the head by a fast bowlers bouncer.

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

Movie featuring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet boosts Lyme Regis coffers to the tune of £15,000

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

Movie featuring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet boosts Lyme Regis coffers to the tune of £15,000

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Overseas talent too hot for Tolchards League XI

Adrian Pullin of Feniton CC who was man of the match in the Overseas XI v Tolchards Devon League XI game at Bovey Tracey.

Fire chiefs greeted by angry protesters outside Colyton Town Hall

Residents and firefighters outside Colyton Town Hall - urging fire chiefs not to close their station. Picture Chris Carson

Seaton bowlers enjoy more county success

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Honiton Seniors’ Open Texas Scramble sees a hole-in-one from Bill Eaton

Honiton Seniors’ captain Steve Butcher presenting winner Chris Vincent with the Veterans Cup. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Axminster firm is on the ball when it comes to staff fitness

The award winning Axminster Tools and Machinery team (l to r) back - Harriet Searle, Laurie Forino, representative of sponsor MIDAS, Josh Moughton, Phil Crabb, Abi Richards; front - Rosie Bennett, Max Richardson. Picture ACTIVE DEVON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists